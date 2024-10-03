Sarfaraz Khan's wait for a longer spell with Team India in Tests continues

Sarfaraz Khan continued to showcase his brilliance in Test cricket when he reached a splendid double hundred while playing for Mumbai against the Rest of India in the Irani Cup on Wednesday, October 2.

The 26-year-old is piling up runs whenever he takes the pitch in whites and already has 15 first-class hundreds along with 14 fifties since he made his debut back in 2014. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

His performances couldn't be ignored for long, as the Team India selectors finally gave him his deserving maiden India call-up earlier this year when England toured India. Two half-centuries in Rajkot followed by another one in the Dharamsala Test showed that he had the potential to score on the big stage as well.

Sarfaraz Khan overall batting stats Format Mat Inns NO Runs HS Ave BF SR 100s 50s 4s 6s Tests 3 5 1 200 68* 50 252 79.36 0 3 24 5 FC 50 74 11 4183 301* 66.39 5928 70.56 14 14 476 79 List A 37 27 9 629 117 34.94 668 94.16 2 0 67 13 T20s 96 74 21 1188 67 22.41 926 128.29 0 3 116 33

Sarfaraz waiting for longer spell with Team India



However, being overlooked for the recently concluded Bangladesh series may have had him thinking about his place in the side.

A longer spell with the Indian side would probably do him and Gautam Gambhir's side a whole lot of good, considering the kind of numbers Sarfaraz has been bringing to the table recently.

Speaking of numbers, Sarfaraz Khan now has the 4th highest first-class average among players who have scored at least 2000 runs. Sharing a name in a list that includes legendary batter Don Bradman at the top is, in itself, a compliment to the youngster.

More From This Section

Highest First Class averages (Players with minimum 2000 runs) Player M Inns NO Runs HS Avge 100 50 Don Bradman 234 338 43 28067 452* 95.14 117 69 Vijay Merchant 150 234 46 13470 359* 71.64 45 52 Yashasvi Jaiswal 27 48 4 3101 265 70.47 12 9 Sarfaraz Khan 51 75 12 4405 301* 69.2 15 14 George Headley 103 164 22 9921 344* 69.86 33 44 Ajay Sharma 129 166 16 10120 259* 67.46 38 36 Kamindu Menids 51 79 7 4740 200* 65.83 18 23 Will Ponsford 162 235 23 13819 437 65.18 47 43 Bill Woodfull 174 245 39 13388 284 64.99 49 58 Shantanu Sugwekar 85 122 18 6563 299* 63.1 19 26



Sarfaraz and Dhruv Jurel were included in the squad for the Bangladesh series but were told that they have to wait for their opportunities as of now.

They were later released from the squad to enable them to participate in the Irani Cup and get some valuable game-time instead.

It will be interesting to see whether the Mumbai batter gets to wear the Indian cap once again in what is a busy Test schedule for Rohit Sharma and his men this year.