KKR to play against RCB today: Check live streaming, playing XI and more

Royal challengers Bangalore and Kolkata Knight Riders will play their second match of the IPL 2023 season today at Eden Garden at 7:30 pm IST

3 min read Last Updated : Apr 06 2023 | 2:00 PM IST
Kolkata Knight Riders face off against Royal Challengers Bangalore today on their home ground Eden Garden at 7:30 pm. Royal Challengers Bangalore will visit Eden Garden after their astonishing victory against Mumbai Indians in their first match, where Virat, along with RCB captain Du Plessis smashed 148 runs partnership, and they are keen to replicate the same performance against Knight Riders at their pace-friendly home ground.

Kolkata Knight Riders look for their first win as they lost their last game by 7 runs due to DLS method against Punjab Kings. They were chasing the 192 targets, and KKR lost 7 wickets after 16 overs at a score of 146 runs when rain interrupted the match, and KKR found 7 runs short of the DLS par score.

RCB to play without Reece Topley
RCB is already short with Wanindu Hasaranga and Josh Hazlewood, who haven't joined the squad yet, and Rajat Pattidar has been ruled out from the season. RCB hit with another blow as their left-arm quick Reece Topley hurt his right shoulder badly in the first match and travelled to Kolkata with its sling arm. RCB might bring David Willey for a like-to-like replacement.

Jason Roy to join KKR squad
Kolkata Knight Riders is not deprived of injuries as their full-time captain Shreyas Iyer ruled out of IPL 2023, and Shakib Al Hassan will also miss the IPL, he sought personal and national team commitments behind his unavailability for the season. Amid all this, English batter Jason Roy will join the KKR squad, but he is also not available for today's match against Royal Challengers Bangalore.

KKR vs RCB: Possible Playing 11
Royal Challengers Bangalore XI: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis(c), Glenn Maxwell, Michael Bracewell, Shabaz Ahmed, Dinesh Karthik(w), Karn Sharma, Harshal Patel, Akash Deep, David Willey, Mohammed Siraj

Bench: Suyash Prabhudessai, Anuj Rawat, Mahipal Lomror, Sonu Yadav, Siddarth Kaul, Finn Allen, Manoj Bhandage, Rajan Kumar, Avinash Singh, Himanshu Sharma

Kolkata Knight Riders: Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Venkatesh Iyer, Nitish Rana(c), Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Shardul Thakur, Sunil Narine, Tim Southee/Lockie Ferguson, Anukul Roy, Umesh Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy

Bench: Mandeep Singh, N Jagadeesan, David Wiese, Vaibhav Arora, Suyash Sharma, Kulwant Khejroliya, Harshit Rana

When will the RCB vs KKR live match begin?
The live-action between KKR and RCB in IPL 2023 will begin at 7:30 pm IST.

Where to watch live action between KKR and RCB in IPL 2023?
The live-action of KKR vs RCB will be telecast on Star Sports network; Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3, and Star Sports 3 HD.

Where to watch the IPL live streaming of KKR vs RCB?
The live streaming of Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bangalore will be available on Jio Cinema for free.

Where will the RCB vs KKR match be played?
The 9th match of IPL 2023 between RCB and KKR will be held in the KKR's home ground Eden Garden.

Topics :IPLRoyal Challengers BangaloreKolkata Knight Riders

First Published: Apr 06 2023 | 1:19 PM IST

