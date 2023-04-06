KKR to play against RCB today: Check live streaming, playing XI and more

Kolkata Knight Riders is not deprived of injuries as their full-time captain Shreyas Iyer ruled out of IPL 2023, and Shakib Al Hassan will also miss the IPL, he sought personal and national team commitments behind his unavailability for the season. Amid all this, English batter Jason Roy will join the KKR squad, but he is also not available for today's match against Royal Challengers Bangalore.
KKR vs RCB: Possible Playing 11
Royal Challengers Bangalore XI: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis(c), Glenn Maxwell, Michael Bracewell, Shabaz Ahmed, Dinesh Karthik(w), Karn Sharma, Harshal Patel, Akash Deep, David Willey, Mohammed Siraj
Bench: Suyash Prabhudessai, Anuj Rawat, Mahipal Lomror, Sonu Yadav, Siddarth Kaul, Finn Allen, Manoj Bhandage, Rajan Kumar, Avinash Singh, Himanshu Sharma
Kolkata Knight Riders: Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Venkatesh Iyer, Nitish Rana(c), Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Shardul Thakur, Sunil Narine, Tim Southee/Lockie Ferguson, Anukul Roy, Umesh Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy
Bench: Mandeep Singh, N Jagadeesan, David Wiese, Vaibhav Arora, Suyash Sharma, Kulwant Khejroliya, Harshit Rana
When will the RCB vs KKR live match begin?
The live-action between KKR and RCB in IPL 2023 will begin at 7:30 pm IST.
Where to watch live action between KKR and RCB in IPL 2023?
The live-action of KKR vs RCB will be telecast on Star Sports network; Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3, and Star Sports 3 HD.
Where to watch the IPL live streaming of KKR vs RCB?
The live streaming of Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bangalore will be available on Jio Cinema for free.
Where will the RCB vs KKR match be played?
The 9th match of IPL 2023 between RCB and KKR will be held in the KKR's home ground Eden Garden.