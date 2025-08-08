Pakistan cricketer Haider Ali suspended amid Rape probe in England

Pakistan batsman Haider Ali is under criminal investigation in England, his country's cricket board said while Greater Manchester Police said an arrest has been made following a rape allegation.
The Pakistan Cricket Board said an investigation involving cricketer Haider Ali stemmed from an incident that reportedly occurred during the Pakistan Shaheens' recent tour of England.
The PCB did not specify the nature of the investigation into the 24-year-old Ali.
Greater Manchester Police told The Associated Press that on Monday they received a report of a rape and that we have arrested a 24-year-old man.
It's alleged that the incident occurred on Wednesday 23 July 2025 at a premises in Manchester, the police statement added. The man has since been bailed pending further enquiries." Police in Britain typically do not name suspects at this stage of an investigation.
The Shaheens team represents Pakistan in second-tier international cricket. Their 15-day tour started on July 22.
The PCB suspended Ali "effective immediately, pending the outcome of the ongoing investigation.
The PCB fully respects the legal procedures and processes of the United Kingdom and acknowledges the importance of allowing the investigation to run its due course, it said.
Ali has played two one-day internationals and 35 T20s for Pakistan since making his international debut in 2020.
The PCB said Ali was provided appropriate legal support.
Once the legal proceedings are concluded and all facts have been duly established, the PCB reserves the right to take appropriate action under its Code of Conduct, if necessary, it added.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Access to Exclusive Premium Stories
Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app