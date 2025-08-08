West Indies vs Pakistan 1st ODI playing 11, live toss time, and streaming

West Indies and Pakistan are set to face off in the 1st ODI encounter at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba, Trinidad, on August 8. This ODI clash follows a closely contested T20I series, which Pakistan edged 2-1.

The West Indies aim for a fourth consecutive home ODI series win, having beaten England twice and Bangladesh in recent campaigns. Pakistan, meanwhile, have won three of their last four bilateral ODI series but suffered a 3-0 whitewash against New Zealand earlier in 2025.

In terms of key players, all eyes will be on WI captain Shai Hope and Pakistan’s Babar Azam with the bat, while bowlers like Gudakesh Motie, Shaheen Afridi, and Hasan Ali are expected to play pivotal roles across the series.

West Indies vs Pakistan 1st ODI playing 11: West Indies playing 11 (probable): Alick Athanaze, Jewel Andrew(w), Roston Chase, Shai Hope(c), Sherfane Rutherford, Keacy Carty, Jason Holder, Romario Shepherd, Gudakesh Motie, Akeal Hosein, Shamar Joseph Pakistan playing 11 (probable): Saim Ayub, Sahibzada Farhan, Mohammad Haris(w), Salman Agha(c), Hasan Nawaz, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Haris Rauf, Sufiyan Muqeem West Indies vs Pakistan Head-to-Head in T20Is Total matches played: 137 West Indies won: 71 Pakistan won: 63 No result: 2 West Indies vs Pakistan 1st ODI full squad

West Indies Squad: Shai Hope (captain), Jewel Andrew, Jediah Blades, Keacy Carty, Roston Chase, Matthew Forde, Justin Greaves, Amir Jangoo, Shamar Joseph, Brandon King, Evin Lewis, Gudakesh Motie, Sherfane Rutherford, Jayden Seales, Romario Shepherd. Pakistan Squad: Mohammad Rizwan (captain), Salman Ali Agha (vice-captain), Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Hasan Nawaz, Hussain Talat, Mohammad Haris (wk), Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Saim Ayub, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Sufyan Muqeem. West Indies vs Pakistan 1st ODI live telecast and streaming details When does the WI vs PAK 1st ODI match take place? The first ODI between West Indies and Pakistan will be played on Monday, August 8, 2025.

What is the venue of the WI vs PAK 1st ODI match? The match will be held at Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Tarouba, Trinidad. At what time will the live toss for the WI vs PAK 1st ODI take place? The toss for the WI vs PAK 1st ODI match will take place at 11 PM IST, 10:30 PM Pakistan time At what time will the WI vs PAK 1st ODI match begin? The first ball of the WI vs PAK 1st ODI match is scheduled for 11:30 PM IST, 11 PM Pakistan time Which TV channel will live telecast the WI vs PAK 1st ODI match in India?