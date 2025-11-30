Home / Cricket / News / Kohli breaks Sachin's record of most centuries by a batter in single format

Kohli breaks Sachin's record of most centuries by a batter in single format

Kohli is now 17 centuries away from Sachin's record of 100 international centuries

Virat Kohli
Virat Kohli. Photo: Creimas for BCCI
Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 30 2025 | 4:19 PM IST
Strat Indian batter Virat Kohli on Sunday in the first ODI vs South Africa at Ranchi’s JSCA International Cricket Stadium proved why he is still someone the BCCI should not look past for the ICC 2027 World Cup, as while batting first in the match he scored his 52nd ODI century to improve his lead at the top of batters with the most ODI centuries with Sachin Tendulkar. Moreover, he also surpassed Sachin by becoming the batter with the most centuries in a single format of international cricket. Before today, Kohli with 51 ODI centuries was tied with Sachin Tendulkar, who also has 51 centuries in Test cricket.  Kohli came out to bat when India was lost the first wicket early and stiched a century second wicket stand with Rohit Sharma before completing his 52nd ODI century off 102 balls. 

Improves position in overall centuries in international cricket

Kohli’s ODI century against South Africa is also his 83rd century in international cricket (52 ODI + 30 Test + 1 T20), which keeps him at second spot and 17 away from Sachin Tendulkar, who has 100 international centuries (51 Test + 49 ODI).
 
Top 10 players with most centuries in international cricket:
 
Rank Player Total Centuries
1 Sachin Tendulkar 100
2 Virat Kohli 83
3 Ricky Ponting 71
4 Kumar Sangakkara 63
5 Jacques Kallis 62
6 Joe Root 56
7 Hashim Amla 55
8 Mahela Jayawardene 54
9 Brian Lara 53
10 Rahul Dravid 48
 

Connect with us on WhatsApp

First Published: Nov 30 2025 | 4:19 PM IST

