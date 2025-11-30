India vs South Africa 1st ODI: Ranchi pitch report, key stadium stats

India take the field today against South Africa in the series-opening ODI, a match that carries outsized significance for Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli as they return to the format for a brief but potentially career-defining audition. With India scheduled to play only six ODIs over the next two months, every innings could influence their trajectory toward the 2027 ODI World Cup. Rohit revisits the JSCA Stadium, the venue where his rise as a full-time ODI opener began in 2013—a moment that reshaped India’s white-ball cricket.

The management faces several selection challenges. Bumrah and Siraj are rested, while Gill and Iyer are unavailable, placing added responsibility on stand-in captain KL Rahul. Gautam Gambhir, under scrutiny after the Test loss, also uses this series to outline his white-ball roadmap. India must decide on the middle-order balance, weighing the consistency of Tilak Varma, the utility of Washington Sundar and the explosive promise of Nitish Kumar Reddy.

ALSO READ: India vs South Africa 1st ODI Playing 11, live streaming, match timings South Africa enter with momentum from their Test triumph. Despite missing Rabada and Nortje, they trust young pacers Gerald Coetzee and Nandre Burger to adapt quickly, while Keshav Maharaj anchors the middle overs. Their stable batting core makes them a formidable threat in Indian conditions. India vs South Africa 1st ODI: JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi pitch report The surface at the JSCA Stadium promises a well-balanced contest, offering something for both batters and bowlers. Early on, stroke-makers will enjoy a true pitch with good bounce and carry for the pacers, even though it’s far from a seamer-friendly green top. As the innings wears on, the track naturally slows down, causing deliveries to keep lower and bringing spinners, cutters and change-of-pace specialists into the game.

Under lights, conditions could swing either way: if the surface stays dry, spinners may get sharper grip and hold; if dew settles in, it could reduce turn dramatically and make chasing easier. While fluent batting is certainly possible in the powerplay, Ranchi is not a guaranteed high-scoring venue. Scores typically fall in the 260–290 corridor, meaning middle-overs discipline and smart bowling variations will be decisive for both India and South Africa. India vs South Africa: Head-to-head stats in ODIs in Ranchi India and South Africa have played just one ODI match against each other at the JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi, back on October 9, 2022. India won the match by 7 wickets.

Recent ODI match at Ranchi Stadium The last men’s ODI match at Ranchi Stadium was played on October 9, 2022, between India and South Africa. Batting first in the match, the Proteas, with the help of half-centuries from Reeza Hendricks and Aiden Markram, posted a challenging total of 278 for 7 on the board. In reply, India, with the help of Shreyas Iyer’s brilliant century, chased down the total with 7 wickets to spare. Ranchi Stadium key ODI stats The JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi has hosted a total of nine ODI matches, offering a balanced contest between bat and ball. Teams batting first have won three games, while sides bowling first have emerged victorious on five occasions, indicating a slight advantage for chasing teams.