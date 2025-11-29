Kohli's strike-rotation ability will be crucial in the ODI series: KL Rahul

On the eve of India’s opening ODI against South Africa in Ranchi, stand-in skipper KL Rahul framed the upcoming white-ball assignment as an opportunity for the team to reset and recover from recent disappointments in Test cricket.

While acknowledging the quality South Africa bring as an opponent, Rahul emphasised that India’s success in the ODI series will hinge on sharper batting fundamentals — with Virat Kohli’s mastery of strike-rotation emerging as a particularly important asset.

Rahul, now back in a leadership role, admitted that India's long-standing ability to dominate spin has dipped in recent seasons, especially on home pitches that once served as their stronghold. As he put it, the team must rebuild its rhythm, trust its processes and rediscover its identity as a commanding batting unit.

Spin woes continue to haunt India Rahul candidly stated that India’s struggles against spin have become a recurring concern, especially in home conditions where they traditionally thrived. He admitted the team had “not played spin well enough” in the last couple of seasons and suggested that the reasons behind the dip were still unclear. Referring to recent setbacks against New Zealand and South Africa in Test cricket — where Indian batters were repeatedly undone by turn and accuracy — Rahul noted that the issue required both technical recalibration and tactical discipline. He stressed that overcoming the problem would be a “long-haul improvement” rather than a quick fix. According to him, the batting group would need to reflect individually, refine their methods and consult seniors known for excellence against spin to regain confidence.

Kohli’s role becomes central to India’s ODI plans Speaking about Virat Kohli’s intense training session, Rahul highlighted that the former captain’s dedication to strike-rotation remains unmatched in the ODI format. He indicated that Kohli’s ability to turn tight singles and keep the scoreboard moving would be crucial in the upcoming series, especially on Indian pitches where building momentum often matters more than hitting boundaries. Rahul said Kohli’s presence naturally lifted the dressing room, adding stability and assurance to a squad looking to rebound from a difficult Test series. With Rohit Sharma also returning, he believed the team would benefit from the senior duo’s clarity of thought and tactical awareness.

Focus on fresh start and balanced selections Rahul reiterated that India’s immediate focus was on regaining rhythm and executing their ODI plans with conviction. He downplayed the Test defeats, suggesting the team was intent on “forgetting what happened a week ago” and instead putting forward a collective performance in the shorter format. On the selection front, Rahul noted that the XI would be finalised only after assessing the Ranchi surface, although he described the ground as historically favourable for batting. Ravindra Jadeja’s return, he said, brought invaluable experience, especially with India looking to rebuild confidence in the middle overs.