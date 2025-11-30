Sunday, November 30, 2025 | 03:03 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Rohit Sharma eclipses Afridi to become leading six-hitter in ODI cricket

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 30 2025 | 3:00 PM IST

Former Indian skipper and Indian legend Rohit Sharma created history in the first ODI vs South Africa at Ranchi’s JSCA International Cricket Stadium on Sunday as he broke the long-time standing record of Pakistan’s Shahid Afridi and became the batter with the most sixes in ODI cricket. Rohit started the match with 349 sixes to his name and was two behind Afridi’s record of most sixes (351). He hit two sixes off Subrayen’s over to equal Afridi’s record and became only the second batter with 350 sixes in One-Day Internationals. He finally got his third six in the 20th over off Marco Jansen to take the top spot in the list. 
 
 
England’s Jos Buttler, with 182 sixes, is the only active batter after Rohit Sharma and he ranks 12th.

Batters with most ODI career sixes

Rank Player Mat Inns Runs HS 100 50 4s 6s
1 Rohit Sharma (IND) 277 269 11400 264 33 59 1071 352
2 Shahid Afridi (PAK/Asia/ICC) 398 369 8064 124 6 39 730 351
3 Chris Gayle (WI/ICC) 301 294 10480 215 25 54 1128 331
4 Sanath Jayasuriya (SL/Asia) 445 433 13430 189 28 68 1500 270
5 MS Dhoni (IND/Asia) 350 297 10773 183* 10 73 826 229
6 Eoin Morgan (ENG/IRE) 248 230 7701 148 14 47 654 220
7 AB de Villiers (SA/Afr) 228 218 9577 176 25 53 840 204
8 Brendon McCullum (NZ) 260 228 6083 166 5 32 577 200
9 Sachin Tendulkar (IND) 463 452 18426 200* 49 96 2016 195
10 Sourav Ganguly (IND/Asia) 311 300 11363 183 22 72 1122 190
11 Martin Guptill (NZ) 198 195 7346 237* 18 39 750 187
12 Jos Buttler (ENG) 196 169 5463 162* 11 29 441 182
13 Ricky Ponting (AUS/ICC) 375 365 13704 164 30 82 1231 162
14 Glenn Maxwell (AUS) 149 136 3990 201* 4 23 382 155
15 Yuvraj Singh (IND/Asia) 304 278 8701 150 14 52 908 155
16 Virat Kohli (IND) 306 294 14294 183 51 75 1336 154
 

Rohit Sharma India cricket team South Africa cricket team India vs South Africa

First Published: Nov 30 2025 | 2:59 PM IST

