India vs South Africa head-to-head stats in ODI cricket over the years

India and South Africa are set to renew their ODI rivalry with the opening match of the three-game series at the JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi, on November 30, 2025. The hosts, led by stand-in skipper KL Rahul, will look to bounce back after a humiliating 0-2 defeat in the Test series, while Temba Bavuma's squad arrives confident after their recent success and with several key players returning to the line-up. India will once again have their premium stars Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma with them for the ODIs, strengthening their experience department.

The series will be a significant one for the Men in Blue, who will be looking to avoid a second consecutive ODI series loss after going down 1-2 to Australia in the Down Under series earlier.

India vs South Africa: Head-to-head in ODIs Total matches: 94

India won: 40

South Africa won: 51

No result: 3 India vs South Africa: Last 5 bilateral series results South Africa in India ODI Series, 2023/24 (India won 2-1) The series opened in Johannesburg, where India’s experimental line-up stumbled while chasing 246, giving South Africa an early 1-0 lead. The response in Gqeberha was emphatic — India’s bowlers kept tight control through the middle overs, restricting the hosts before a measured top-order effort levelled the series. The decider in Paarl showcased India’s most assured performance, with a composed 296/8 backed by relentless seam bowling that never let South Africa settle. India sealed a confident 2-1 win, highlighting the maturity of their emerging ODI core.

South Africa in India ODI Series, 2022/23 (India won 2-1) Lucknow’s sluggish pitch made India’s chase difficult in the opener, as South Africa defended 249 to draw first blood. The pressure shifted swiftly in Ranchi, where Shreyas Iyer’s unbeaten hundred powered a fluent pursuit of 279, restoring balance in the contest. Delhi then produced India’s most dominant display — South Africa were bundled out for 99 as India’s youthful attack ran riot. The hosts chased the target with ease, taking the series 2-1 and reinforcing their growing reliability in home ODIs. India in South Africa ODI Series, 2021/22 (South Africa won 3-0)

Across three matches in Paarl and Cape Town, South Africa commanded the series from start to finish. The hosts posted totals above 285 in each game, building innings around calm middle-order partnerships. India’s chases repeatedly stalled after promising starts, with the middle overs proving costly. The final match in Cape Town followed the same pattern, confirming a 3-0 sweep for South Africa. India’s struggles reflected their transitional phase, while South Africa capitalised on familiar home conditions with clinical precision. India in South Africa ODI Series, 2017/18 (India won 5-1) This tour marked one of India’s most dominant ODI performances abroad. In Durban, Centurion and Cape Town, India’s spinners — especially Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal — dismantled South Africa’s batting with relentless accuracy, giving India a 3-0 lead. A rain-curtailed match in Johannesburg saw South Africa fight back, but India struck again in Port Elizabeth and Centurion with commanding all-round displays. The 5-1 triumph was historic: India’s first major bilateral ODI series win in South Africa, and a defining moment for their overseas white-ball ambitions.