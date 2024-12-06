Kohli to Iyer: Top 5 highest run-getters for Team India in pink-ball Tests

As India gears up for another pink-ball Test, the performances of their key batsmen in previous day-night encounters are worth highlighting. Leading the charge is Virat Kohli, who has accumulated 277 runs across four matches at an average of 46.16. Kohli's consistency in the format is a testament to his adaptability with the pink ball, making him one of India's most reliable performers in day-night Tests. CHECK INDIA Vs AUSTRALIA LIVE SCORE, MATCH UPDATES AND 2nd TEST Day 1 full scorecard here Rohit Sharma follows closely with 173 runs in three matches, averaging 43.25. Known for his aggressive approach, Rohit's ability to anchor innings in the early stages of the pink ball Test has been crucial for India’s success in these encounters.

Shreyas Iyer, with a remarkable average of 79.5 from just one match, has shown immense promise, scoring 159 runs. Though his sample size is small, Iyer's ability to perform under pressure makes him a key figure moving forward.

Ajinkya Rahane (100 runs in 3 matches, average 25) and Cheteshwar Pujara (98 runs in 3 matches, average 32.66) have had more modest returns but remain integral parts of India's batting line-up in pink-ball Tests. Their experience could prove vital in future challenges with the pink ball.

Top run getters for India in pink ball Tests Player Runs Matches Average Virat Kohli 277 4 46.16 Rohit Sharma 173 3 43.25 Shreyas Iyer 159 1 79.5 Ajinkya Rahane 100 3 25 Cheteshwar Pujara 98 3 32.66

Virat Kohli

The star Indian batter leads the pack with 277 runs in 4 matches, boasting an average of 46.16. His consistency in pink-ball Tests highlights his adaptability to the format, maintaining his reputation as one of the best modern-day batters.

Rohit Sharma

With 173 runs in 3 matches at an average of 43.25, the Hitman has also impressed in this format, showcasing his trademark stroke play in challenging conditions.

Shreyas Iyer

Iyer comes with a remarkable average of 79.5 from his solitary pink-ball Test and has shown that he can thrive in the format with 159 runs in just one match against Sri Lanka back in 2022.

Other notable players include Ajinkya Rahane, who has scored 100 runs in 3 matches, and Cheteshwar Pujara, with 98 runs in the same number of matches. Both are known for their composure and technical prowess, making them crucial figures for India in future Day-Night Tests.

Adelaide, known for its pitch that tends to favor both bat and ball under lights, will present a tough challenge. With the likes of Kohli, Jaiswal and KL Rahul in form, India will hope to capitalize on their previous successes and secure another victory in te Border Gavaskar Trophy.