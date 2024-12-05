India vs Australia 2nd Test playing 11, live timing, IND vs AUS streaming

In the second Test of the five-match Test series, India are set to make at least two changes in their Playing 11 when Rohit Sharma's men take on Australia at the Adelaide Oval in Adelaide on Friday. The IND vs AUS 2nd Test is going to be a Day and Night affair. Captain Rohit is expected to replace Devdutt Padikkal while Dhruv Jurel could make a way for Shubman Gill in the India's Playing 11.

However, all the eyes will be on Rohit's batting position given he chooses to bat in the middle-order during tour game vs Prime Minister XI. With Rahul doing the openers job exceptionally well, it won't come as a surprise that Rohit bats in the middle-order. In the press conference on the eve of India vs Australia 2nd Test, Rohit informed that he would bat somewhere in middle order whuile KL Rahul would continue to open the innings for India.

ALSO READ: WTC final 2025 qualification scenarios: India, South Africa, AUS chances Meanwhile, premier Australia spinner Nathan Lyon is brimming with confidence that all-rounder Mitchell Marsh will be fit to bowl in the second Test against India. Yet, the veteran spinner wasted no time expressing his eagerness to take on extra overs should Marsh be unable to contribute with the ball. Marsh’s fitness under scrutiny Marsh’s fitness has been the subject of intense scrutiny leading up to the pink-ball Test, set to begin on Friday. The 33-year-old experienced discomfort after bowling 19.3 overs during the opening Test in Perth, a match where Australia suffered a crushing 295-run defeat. Despite concerns, Marsh’s position in the playing XI seems secure, with uncapped all-rounder Beau Webster added to the squad as cover. In the bowling department, the management might go with the same set of bowlers that wrecked havoc in the Perth under the leadership of Jasprit Bumrah.

Lyon’s unwavering faith

"I honestly think we'll see Mitch Marsh bowl," Lyon declared to reporters on Wednesday, his confidence in the all-rounder’s abilities evident.

India vs Australia playing 11 prediction for 2nd test

Australia playing 11 (probable): Nathan McSweeney, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Alex Carey, Pat Cummins (C), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood.

India playing 11 (probable): Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Rishabh Pant (wk), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar, Jasprit Bumrah (c), Mohammed Siraj, Harshit Rana.

How Australia performed in Pink-Ball Test?

Australia’s love affair with pink-ball Tests has been nothing short of legendary. In the 12 matches they’ve played under the twilight sky, they have emerged victorious 11 times. Their fortress of dominance was breached only once earlier in 2024, when the West Indies scripted an unexpected triumph, breaking a streak that had become synonymous with Australian cricket’s prowess.

How India fared in Day-Night Test?

India’s journey in Day-Night Tests has been a tale of highs and one unforgettable low. With three wins out of four matches, their record shines bright, yet the shadow of Adelaide in 2020-21 looms large. It was there, under the piercing glare of pink, that India crumbled to a historic low—bowled out for a mere 36 in the second innings, a moment etched in cricketing lore for its sheer shock value.

Australia vs India head-to-head in Tests

Total matches: 108

Australia won: 45

India won: 33

Tied: 1

India home Test wins vs Australia: 23

Australia home Test wins vs India: 30

India away Test wins vs Australia: 10

Australia away Test wins vs India: 14

Australia vs India Test squads

India squad for Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25: Rohit Sharma (C), Jasprit Bumrah (VC), Ravindra Jadeja, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel (Wk), Sarfaraz Khan, Virat Kohli, Prasidh Krishna, Ravichandran Ashwin, Rishabh Pant (Wk), KL Rahul, Harshit Rana, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Shubman Gill, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Mohammed Siraj, Washington Sundar.

Australia Test squad for Border Gavaskar Trophy: Pat Cummins (c), Scott Boland, Alex Carey (wk), Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitch Marsh, Nathan McSweeney, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Beau Webster.

India vs Australia 2nd Test LIVE TOSS TIME, IND vs AUS live streaming and telecast

When will the Australia vs India 2nd test match take place?

The Australia vs India 2nd test match will begin on Friday, December 6 at Adelaide Oval in Adelaide.

At what time will the IND vs AUS 2nd test live toss take place on December 6, according to Indian Standard Time (IST)?

The live toss for the Australia vs India 2nd test will take place at 9:00 AM IST.

At what time will the live match between Australia and India 2nd test start on December 6?

The AUS vs IND 2nd test will begin at 9:30 AM IST in Adelaide.

Which TV channels will live telecast the India vs Australia 2nd test match in India?

The live telecast of the 2nd test match between Australia and India will be available on Star Sports Network in India. Star Sports 1 HD/SD will telecast IND vs AUS 2nd Test with English commentary.

How to watch the live streaming of the India vs Australia 2nd test match in India?

The live streaming of the 2nd test match between Australia and India will be available on the Disney Plus Hotstar app and website in India.