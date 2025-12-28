Sri Lanka vs Pakistan T20 Series: Full schedule, timings, live streaming

Pakistan: Shadab’s return and new faces in focus

The biggest boost for Pakistan is the return of Shadab Khan, who was last part of the national T20I set-up in June during Pakistan’s 3-0 sweep over Bangladesh. In that series, Shadab contributed 55 runs and four wickets, playing a steady all-round role before undergoing surgery for a chronic right-shoulder issue. After a long rehabilitation period, he returned to competitive cricket on December 16 in the BBL for Sydney Thunder, showing improved mobility and a full bowling workload, signalling readiness for international duties.

Pakistan have also handed a first senior call-up to 23-year-old Khawaja Nafay, an uncapped middle-order batter who can also keep wickets part-time. Nafay recently played in the Abu Dhabi T10 and has been part of the Pakistan Shaheens set-up, building his reputation as an attacking option. Across 32 career T20 matches, Nafay has scored 688 runs at a strike rate of 132.81, numbers that underline his aggressive intent and ability to hit spin without soaking up too many balls. Interestingly, none of the Pakistan players currently active in the BBL — Babar Azam, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Rizwan, and Hasan Ali — have been named for this tour. The decision reflects workload distribution and a desire to test depth, but it also means Pakistan will lean heavily on secondary leadership and bowling structure in Sri Lanka. Salman Agha will continue as Pakistan’s captain, a role he has held through the build-up phase, with the team think tank backing him to drive calm tactical decisions, maintain bowling rotations, and give young batters clarity in their roles.

Sri Lanka: Home rhythm, pace bite, and spin authority Although Sri Lanka are yet to announce their squad for the series, they will come into the series with strong home-condition confidence. In recent months, they beat Pakistan in a home tri-series T20 by a slim six-run margin, reinforcing that they have the bowling accuracy and fielding sharpness to close out games even when totals aren’t huge. Dushmantha Chameera has been central to their pace identity, often striking early with his skiddy lines and ability to force errors off angled seam. Sri Lanka’s attack also carries a reliable spin pillar in Wanindu Hasaranga, who remains their most influential middle-overs bowler with high control over lengths, sharp googly usage, and a history of choking run flow against subcontinent rivals.

At the top of the order, Pathum Nissanka has been one of Sri Lanka’s most consistent T20 batters, providing anchoring stability without killing the strike rate. Kusal Mendis and Charith Asalanka add range in the middle order, offering intent both square of the wicket and down the ground. Sri Lanka’s approach in Dambulla is expected to emphasise bowling-heavy pressure phases, spin dominance in overs 7–15, and proactive use of Hasaranga as an attacking match-up weapon when Pakistan introduce left-hand or high strike-rate hitters. Sri Lanka vs Pakistan: Head-to-head stats in T20Is Total matches: 24

Sri Lanka won: 10

Pakistan won: 14

No result: 0 Sri Lanka vs Pakistan T20 Series: Full squads Pakistan squad: Salman Agha (capt), Abdul Samad, Abrar Ahmad, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Khawaja Nafay (wk), Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Salman Mirza, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Sahibzada Farhan (wk), Saim Ayub, Shadab Khan, Usman Khan (wk), Usman Tariq

Sri Lanka squad: (TBA) Sri Lanka vs Pakistan T20 Series: Full schedule Match Date Teams Venue IST Time 1st T20I Wed, Jan 7 2026 Sri Lanka vs Pakistan Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium, Dambulla 7:00 PM 2nd T20I Fri, Jan 9 2026 Sri Lanka vs Pakistan Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium, Dambulla 7:00 PM 3rd T20I Sun, Jan 11 2026 Sri Lanka vs Pakistan Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium, Dambulla 7:00 PM Sri Lanka vs Pakistan T20 Series: Live telecast and streaming details When will the Sri Lanka vs Pakistan T20I series begin? The Sri Lanka vs Pakistan T20 series will start on January 7, 2026, with the first T20I.

What are the venues for the Sri Lanka vs Pakistan T20 series? Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium in Dambulla will host all three T20Is between Sri Lanka and Pakistan. What time will the toss take place during the Sri Lanka vs Pakistan T20I series? The toss for the Sri Lanka vs Pakistan T20I series will take place at 6:30 pm IST. What time will the Sri Lanka vs Pakistan T20I series matches begin? The Sri Lanka vs Pakistan T20I series matches will start at 7 pm IST. Where to watch live telecast of the Sri Lanka vs Pakistan T20I series in India?

The live telecast of the Sri Lanka vs Pakistan T20I series will not be available in India. Where to watch live streaming of the Sri Lanka vs Pakistan T20I series in India? FanCode will live-stream all three matches of the Sri Lanka vs Pakistan T20I series in India.

Pakistan will tour Sri Lanka for a three-match T20I series starting January, giving both teams their final competitive platform before the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup begins in February. All matches will be played at Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium on January 7, 9, and 11. The short series is expected to focus on team balance, match-ups, and middle-overs control, especially for Pakistan, who will field a side without several first-choice stars currently playing in the Big Bash League.