LIVE SCORE IND vs ENG 4th Test Day 2: Rohinson hits maiden Test fifty

4th Test, Day 2, India vs England Live cricket score updates: England resumed on Day 2 from 302-7 with Jor Root (106) and Ollie Robinson (31) at the crease.

Abhishek Singh New Delhi
India vs England 4th Test Day 2 live cricket score updates from Ranchi

2 min read Last Updated : Feb 24 2024 | 10:24 AM IST
On Day 2 of India vs England 2nd Test, Rohit Sharma's men eyeing early wickets at Jharkhand Cricket Association Stadium in Ranchi. Joe Root's century allowed the visitors to post 302-7 on a first-day wicket, and his unbeaten 71-run stand was a major cause of concern for Team India early morning today. The Ranchi wicket does provide some turn, but it is too slow, and batters have ample time to hit the ball on the back foot. 
Meanwhile, for England, Root aiming to hit a big hundred, which could allow the Three Lions to post more than 450 in their first innings. England will resume on Day 2 from 302-7 with Jor Root (106) and Ollie Robinson (31) at the crease.
India vs England 4th Test scorecards
England 1st Inning at Stumps on Day 1
302-7 (90 ov) CRR:3.36
Batter Dismissals R B 4s 6s SR
Zak Crawley b A Deep 42 42 6 1 100
Ben Duckett c D Jurel b A Deep 11 21 1 0 52.38
Ollie Pope lbw b A Deep 0 2 0 0 0
Joe Root Not out 106 226 9 0 46.9
Jonny Bairstow lbw b R Ashwin 38 35 4 1 108.57
Ben Stokes (C) lbw b R Jadeja 3 6 0 0 50
Ben Foakes (WK) c R Jadeja b M Siraj 47 126 4 1 37.3
Tom Hartley b M Siraj 13 26 1 1 50
Ollie Robinson Not out 31 60 4 1 51.67
Extras 11 (b 1, Ib 6, w 0, nb 4, p 0)
Total 302 (7 wkts, 90 Ov)
Yet to Bat James Anderson,Shoaib Bashir
Bowler O M R W NB ECO
Mohammed Siraj 13 3 60 2 0 4.62
Akash Deep 17 0 70 3 3 4.12
Ravindra Jadeja 27 7 55 1 1 2.04
Ravichandran Ashwin 22 1 83 1 0 3.77
Kuldeep Yadav 10 3 21 0 0 2.1
Yashasvi Jaiswal 1 0 6 0 0 6
 
India vs England 4th Test Day 4 Live Telecast
Sports 18 HD/SD will live telecast the India vs England Test series with English commentary.
India vs England 4th test Day 2 Live streaming
Jio Cinemas will live stream the India vs England Day 2 proceedings in multiple languages for free.

Key Events

10:24 AM

India vs England 4th Test Day 2 live score: Jadeja gets Robinson and Bashir

10:21 AM

India vs England 4th Test Day 2 live score: Root survives

10:14 AM

India vs England 4th Test Day 2 live score: Tidy over

10:12 AM

India vs England 4th Test Day 2 live score: 100 partnership up

10:08 AM

India vs England 4th Test Day 2 live score: Just a single

10:03 AM

India vs England 4th Test Day 2 live score: ENG 340-7 after 98 overs

10:00 AM

India vs England 4th Test Day 2 live score: Root survives Ranchi wicket's trickery

9:57 AM

India vs England 4th Test Day 2 live score: ENG 335-7 after 96 overs

9:53 AM

India vs England 4th Test Day 2 live score: Robinson hits fifty

9:51 AM

India vs England 4th Test Day 2 live score: Robinson unleashes Bazball

9:46 AM

India vs England 4th Test Day 2 live score: ENG 312-7 after 93 overs

9:41 AM

India vs England 4th Test Day 2 live score: ENG 307-7 after 92 overs

9:36 AM

India vs England 4th Test Day 2 live score: ENG 306-7 after 91 overs

9:29 AM

Ranchi Test Day 2 Pitch report

9:12 AM

Highest run-getters during India vs England Test series 2024

9:00 AM

Akash Deep dedicates debut success to late father

8:54 AM

Anil Kumble decipher Root's success in Ranchi

8:46 AM

How Root's old-fashioned batting pioneer Bazball approach in Ranchi

8:26 AM

Here's what has happened on Day 1 of Ranchi Test

8:21 AM

India vs England 4th Test Day 2 live score updates

10:24 AM

India vs England 4th Test Day 2 live score: Jadeja gets Robinson and Bashir


Gone!! It is the reverse sweep which is the nemesis here. The ball was doing nothing, but Robinson chose to reverse sweep, got a faint nick and the ball was caught well by Dhurv Jurel behind the stumps and India has its first wicket. 
 
Is it a brain fade from Bashir? Two very wrong shots from Robinson and Bashir and all of a sudden, it is England nine down with Anderson to face the last two deliveries of the over. 
 

10:21 AM

India vs England 4th Test Day 2 live score: Root survives

 
Over Summary: 0 0 0 0 0 0; England 347/7 after 102 overs
Ollie Robinson (58), Joe Root (119); Kuldeep Yadav 11-4-21-0
 
Kuldeep Yadav into the attack and straightaway he brought upon an opportunity, but the ball fell short of Rohit in the first slip. 
 

10:14 AM

India vs England 4th Test Day 2 live score: Tidy over

 
Over Summary: 0 0 0 1 0 0; England 347/7 after 101 overs
Ollie Robinson (58), Joe Root (119); Ravindra Jadeja 31-7-65-1
 
Another Tidy over from Jadeja. Only a single comes from it. 
 

10:12 AM

India vs England 4th Test Day 2 live score: 100 partnership up

 
Over Summary: 0 4 0 1 0 0; England 346/7 after 100 overs
Ollie Robinson (58), Joe Root (113); Mohammed Siraj 18-3-78-2
 
Root looks more comfortable here after the century and five runs come from the over. The 100-run partnership has come up between Root and Robinson for the eighth wicket. 
 

10:08 AM

India vs England 4th Test Day 2 live score: Just a single

 
Over Summary: 0 0 0 1 0 0; England 341/7 after 99 overs
Ollie Robinson (58), Joe Root (113); Ravindra Jadeja 30-7-64-1
 
It was a good over for India. Only a single came from it. 
 

10:03 AM

India vs England 4th Test Day 2 live score: ENG 340-7 after 98 overs

Over Summary:  1 1 0 1 0 1  ; England 340-7 after 98 overs; 
Joe Root 112 (246); Ollie Robinson 58 (89)
 
Siraj continues and now he his mixing the good length deliveries with bouncers at regular intervals. 
 
Siraj concedes four runs in the over.
 

10:00 AM

India vs England 4th Test Day 2 live score: Root survives Ranchi wicket's trickery

Over Summary: 1 0 0 0 0 0  ; England 336-7 after 97 overs; 
Joe Root 110 (243); Ollie Robinson 56 (86)
 
Jadeja continues and against the run of play, he produces two unplayable deliveries. 
 
Joe Root, though, survives those.
 
Only a single from the over.
 

9:57 AM

India vs England 4th Test Day 2 live score: ENG 335-7 after 96 overs

Over Summary: 1 0 0 1 1 1  ; England 335-7 after 96 overs; 
Joe Root 110 (238); Ollie Robinson 55 (85); Mohammed Siraj 16-3-69-2
 
Change of end for Siraj.
 
The game is moving fast with English batters looking to accelerate by playing more attacking shots. 
 
Siraj concedes 
 

9:53 AM

India vs England 4th Test Day 2 live score: Robinson hits fifty

Over Summary: 1 1 0 1 0 4  ; England 331-7 after 95 overs; 
Joe Root 108 (236); Ollie Robinson 53 (81); Ravindra Jadeja 8-7-62-1
 
First bowling change.
 
Jadeja comes into the attack and concedes seven runs.
 
Robinson reaches his fifty-run mark with a boundary towards backward square leg.
 

9:51 AM

India vs England 4th Test Day 2 live score: Robinson unleashes Bazball

Over Summary: 4 0 0 0 4 4  ; England 324-7 after 94 overs; 
Joe Root 106 (233); Ollie Robinson 48 (78);  Akash Deep 19-0-83-3
 
Akash Deep continues and Robinson cuts the first ball uppishly through backward point for FOUR. 
 
After getting beaten outside off, Robinson unleashes Bazball and ends the over with two boundaries on either side of the wicket.
 

9:46 AM

India vs England 4th Test Day 2 live score: ENG 312-7 after 93 overs

Over Summary: 0 0 B4 0 0 1  ; England 312-7 after 93 overs; 
Joe Root 106 (233); Ollie Robinson 36 (72);  Mohammed Siraj 15-3-65-2
 
Siraj continues. The Hyderabad pacer starts with TWO DOT balls and bounces the third one short, which sails over Jurel for FOUR BYES.
 
 
Robinson takes a single to end the over.

9:41 AM

India vs England 4th Test Day 2 live score: ENG 307-7 after 92 overs

Over Summary: 0 0 0 0 0 NB 0  ; England 307-7 after 92 overs; 
Joe Root 106(233); Ollie Robinson 35 (66);  Akash Deep 18-0-71-3
 
Akash Deep shares the new ball with Siraj.
 
He bowls with strict off-stump line. It could have been a maiden over. But the last delivery is a NO BALL. 
 
Root fails to score in the over.
 

9:36 AM

India vs England 4th Test Day 2 live score: ENG 306-7 after 91 overs

Over Summary: 4 0 0 0 0 0  ; England 306-7 after 91 overs; 
Ollie Robinson 35 (66); Joe Root 106 (226); Mohammed Siraj 14-3-64-2
 
Siraj starts the Day 2 proceedings with the old cherry. He strays the first ball on leg stumps for FOUR towards deep fine leg. 
 
He takes the new ball after first two deliveries. 
 
He peppered the off-stump line off the remaining four deliveries and denies Robinson any chance to score.

9:29 AM

Ranchi Test Day 2 Pitch report

 "Day one was a story of two halves, there was plenty of help in the first session but it eased out as the day progressed. England are absolutely delighted with their position, scoring 300 runs on this surface. But as we said it has played better than it has looked. The balls that have kept low have been outside off-stump apart from the one Stokes got. There is one crack right in the middle around the short of good length and the ball will misbehave if it lands there. It is difficult to play horizontal bat shots and playing with a straight bat is the way to go. This is not a Bazball pitch," says Graeme Swann and Deep Dasgupta.

9:12 AM

Highest run-getters during India vs England Test series 2024

Highest run-getter during India vs England Test series 2024
1 Player Matches Inns Runs Avg Sr 4s 6s
2 Ben Duckett 4 7 299 42.71 92.86 48 2
3 Ollie Pope 4 7 285 40.71 65.37 33 1
4 Zak Crawley 4 7 268 38.29 70.71 36 5
5 Shubman Gill 4 6 252 42 59.86 27 4
6 Rohit Sharma 4 6 240 40 64.69 30 3
7 Ravindra Jadeja 3 3 201 67 47.29 16 4
8 Ben Stokes 4 7 193 27.57 57.1 19 4
9 Joe Root 4 7 183 30.5 47.78 16 1
10 Ben Foakes 4 7 156 22.29 40.41 15 2

9:00 AM

Akash Deep dedicates debut success to late father

India pace bowler Akash Deep said he is happy to have fulfilled his father's dream of "becoming something in life" after dedicating his incredible three-wicket burst on Test debut to him. His father passed away in 2015.
 
In less than six months, cricketer Akash Deep lost his older brother while being transported to a Varanasi hospital after his father Ramji Singh passed away from paralysis. 

Here's what Akash said on India's Day 2 plan

8:54 AM

Anil Kumble decipher Root's success in Ranchi

"He kept it very simple and showed exceptional class under difficult circumstances. Whether you are in form or not, you still have to give that respect to bowlers on the first 15-20 balls and that’s exactly what he did. He assessed the conditions and the bowlers at that time. Akash Deep was bowling brilliantly, so he wanted to ensure that he rode through that difficult period. That’s what you expect in a Test match from really class players"

8:46 AM

How Root's old-fashioned batting pioneer Bazball approach in Ranchi

It was not until he faced his 115th ball on a fine Friday at Ranchi that Joe Root produced the sweep shot. He amassed a slow-burning century and only produced one reverse sweep in order to save the day for England.
 
In the Brendon McCullum era, Root's unbeaten 106 off 226 balls, which he made at a strike rate of 46.90, was possibly the most anti-Bazball innings ever.
 
However, Root had to rekindle that tenacious Yorkie within him for both the team and himself.
 
He was coming off innings of 29, 2, 5, 16, 18, and 7 in his previous Test match, and that 18 in the first Test match at Rajkot may have seriously injured him going into the fourth Test match against India.

READ MORE HERE

8:26 AM

Here's what has happened on Day 1 of Ranchi Test

Joe focusses on root cause for resolute ton; India discovers new pace option in Akash Deep

India unearthed a fresh pace talent in debutant Akash Deep but veteran Joe Root single-handedly kept England afloat with a tenacious hundred that shunned 'Bazball' for a more conservative approach as the visitors hobbled to 302 for 7 on the opening day of the fourth Test here on Friday.

At stumps, the 33-year-old Root was unbeaten on 106 and had used up 226 deliveries during his classical Test knock. Giving him company at the other end was Ollie Robinson (26) as England staged a decent recovery from the early jolts given by Akash Deep.

The 27-year-old Bengal pacer, who hails from Bihar, picked up three wickets in his 17 overs, marking yet another confident debut for the home side in the ongoing series.

He made life miserable for England's top-order with the new ball, grabbing the top-three in 10 balls as the visitors lost half of their side in the first session.

But Root decided to drop anchor after that, reverting to his natural style of playing the waiting game. The move got him and England the desired results as he struck his first century in 15 innings.

With the sun playing hide and seek during the fag end of the day, the Yorkshire man hit the three-figure mark for the 31st time in his Test career, striking a classy cover-drive off Akash Deep.

Tap here to full highlights

 


8:21 AM

India vs England 4th Test Day 2 live score updates

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of India vs England 4th Test Day 2 from Ranchi. The match hangs in balance at the start of Day 2 proceedings. India would be eyeing to take the remaining three wickets as quickly as possible while England banking on Root-Robinson partnership to push the score beyond 400-run mark.
Topics :India vs EnglandIndia cricket teamEngland cricket teamTest CricketICC World Test ChampionshipRanchi Test

First Published: Feb 24 2024 | 8:18 AM IST

