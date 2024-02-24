LIVE SCORE IND vs ENG 4th Test Day 2: Rohinson hits maiden Test fifty

On Day 2 of India vs England 2nd Test, Rohit Sharma's men eyeing early wickets at Jharkhand Cricket Association Stadium in Ranchi. Joe Root's century allowed the visitors to post 302-7 on a first-day wicket, and his unbeaten 71-run stand was a major cause of concern for Team India early morning today. The Ranchi wicket does provide some turn, but it is too slow, and batters have ample time to hit the ball on the back foot.

Meanwhile, for England, Root aiming to hit a big hundred, which could allow the Three Lions to post more than 450 in their first innings. England will resume on Day 2 from 302-7 with Jor Root (106) and Ollie Robinson (31) at the crease.

India vs England 4th Test scorecards

England 1st Inning at Stumps on Day 1 302-7 (90 ov) CRR:3.36 Batter Dismissals R B 4s 6s SR Zak Crawley b A Deep 42 42 6 1 100 Ben Duckett c D Jurel b A Deep 11 21 1 0 52.38 Ollie Pope lbw b A Deep 0 2 0 0 0 Joe Root Not out 106 226 9 0 46.9 Jonny Bairstow lbw b R Ashwin 38 35 4 1 108.57 Ben Stokes (C) lbw b R Jadeja 3 6 0 0 50 Ben Foakes (WK) c R Jadeja b M Siraj 47 126 4 1 37.3 Tom Hartley b M Siraj 13 26 1 1 50 Ollie Robinson Not out 31 60 4 1 51.67 Extras 11 (b 1, Ib 6, w 0, nb 4, p 0) Total 302 (7 wkts, 90 Ov) Yet to Bat James Anderson,Shoaib Bashir Bowler O M R W NB ECO Mohammed Siraj 13 3 60 2 0 4.62 Akash Deep 17 0 70 3 3 4.12 Ravindra Jadeja 27 7 55 1 1 2.04 Ravichandran Ashwin 22 1 83 1 0 3.77 Kuldeep Yadav 10 3 21 0 0 2.1 Yashasvi Jaiswal 1 0 6 0 0 6

India vs England 4th Test Day 4 Live Telecast

Sports 18 HD/SD will live telecast the India vs England Test series with English commentary.

India vs England 4th test Day 2 Live streaming

Jio Cinemas will live stream the India vs England Day 2 proceedings in multiple languages for free.