LIVE SCORE IND vs ENG 4th Test Day 2: Rohinson hits maiden Test fifty

4th Test, Day 2, India vs England Live cricket score updates: England resumed on Day 2 from 302-7 with Jor Root (106) and Ollie Robinson (31) at the crease.
|England 1st Inning at Stumps on Day 1
|302-7 (90 ov) CRR:3.36
|Batter
|Dismissals
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Zak Crawley
|b A Deep
|42
|42
|6
|1
|100
|Ben Duckett
|c D Jurel b A Deep
|11
|21
|1
|0
|52.38
|Ollie Pope
|lbw b A Deep
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Joe Root
|Not out
|106
|226
|9
|0
|46.9
|Jonny Bairstow
|lbw b R Ashwin
|38
|35
|4
|1
|108.57
|Ben Stokes (C)
|lbw b R Jadeja
|3
|6
|0
|0
|50
|Ben Foakes (WK)
|c R Jadeja b M Siraj
|47
|126
|4
|1
|37.3
|Tom Hartley
|b M Siraj
|13
|26
|1
|1
|50
|Ollie Robinson
|Not out
|31
|60
|4
|1
|51.67
|Extras
|11 (b 1, Ib 6, w 0, nb 4, p 0)
|Total
|302 (7 wkts, 90 Ov)
|Yet to Bat
|James Anderson,Shoaib Bashir
|Bowler
|O
|M
|R
|W
|NB
|ECO
|Mohammed Siraj
|13
|3
|60
|2
|0
|4.62
|Akash Deep
|17
|0
|70
|3
|3
|4.12
|Ravindra Jadeja
|27
|7
|55
|1
|1
|2.04
|Ravichandran Ashwin
|22
|1
|83
|1
|0
|3.77
|Kuldeep Yadav
|10
|3
|21
|0
|0
|2.1
|Yashasvi Jaiswal
|1
|0
|6
|0
|0
|6
First Published: Feb 24 2024 | 8:18 AM IST