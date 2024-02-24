LIVE SCORE IND vs ENG 4th Test Day 2: IND eye early wicket today in Ranchi
4th Test, Day 2, India vs England Live cricket score updates: England will resume on Day 2 from 302-7 with Jor Root (106) and Ollie Robinson (31) at the crease.
|England 1st Inning
|302-7 (90 ov) CRR:3.36
|Batter
|Dismissals
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Zak Crawley
|b A Deep
|42
|42
|6
|1
|100
|Ben Duckett
|c D Jurel b A Deep
|11
|21
|1
|0
|52.38
|Ollie Pope
|lbw b A Deep
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Joe Root
|Not out
|106
|226
|9
|0
|46.9
|Jonny Bairstow
|lbw b R Ashwin
|38
|35
|4
|1
|108.57
|Ben Stokes (C)
|lbw b R Jadeja
|3
|6
|0
|0
|50
|Ben Foakes (WK)
|c R Jadeja b M Siraj
|47
|126
|4
|1
|37.3
|Tom Hartley
|b M Siraj
|13
|26
|1
|1
|50
|Ollie Robinson
|Not out
|31
|60
|4
|1
|51.67
|Extras
|11 (b 1, Ib 6, w 0, nb 4, p 0)
|Total
|302 (7 wkts, 90 Ov)
|Yet to Bat
|James Anderson,Shoaib Bashir
|Bowler
|O
|M
|R
|W
|NB
|ECO
|Mohammed Siraj
|13
|3
|60
|2
|0
|4.62
|Akash Deep
|17
|0
|70
|3
|3
|4.12
|Ravindra Jadeja
|27
|7
|55
|1
|1
|2.04
|Ravichandran Ashwin
|22
|1
|83
|1
|0
|3.77
|Kuldeep Yadav
|10
|3
|21
|0
|0
|2.1
|Yashasvi Jaiswal
|1
|0
|6
|0
|0
|6
Here's what has happened on Day 1 of Ranchi Test
India unearthed a fresh pace talent in debutant Akash Deep but veteran Joe Root single-handedly kept England afloat with a tenacious hundred that shunned 'Bazball' for a more conservative approach as the visitors hobbled to 302 for 7 on the opening day of the fourth Test here on Friday.
At stumps, the 33-year-old Root was unbeaten on 106 and had used up 226 deliveries during his classical Test knock. Giving him company at the other end was Ollie Robinson (26) as England staged a decent recovery from the early jolts given by Akash Deep.
The 27-year-old Bengal pacer, who hails from Bihar, picked up three wickets in his 17 overs, marking yet another confident debut for the home side in the ongoing series.
He made life miserable for England's top-order with the new ball, grabbing the top-three in 10 balls as the visitors lost half of their side in the first session.
But Root decided to drop anchor after that, reverting to his natural style of playing the waiting game. The move got him and England the desired results as he struck his first century in 15 innings.
With the sun playing hide and seek during the fag end of the day, the Yorkshire man hit the three-figure mark for the 31st time in his Test career, striking a classy cover-drive off Akash Deep.
