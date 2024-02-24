Sensex (    %)
                        
LIVE SCORE IND vs ENG 4th Test Day 2: IND eye early wicket today in Ranchi

4th Test, Day 2, India vs England Live cricket score updates: England will resume on Day 2 from 302-7 with Jor Root (106) and Ollie Robinson (31) at the crease.

India vs England 4th Test Day 2 live cricket score updates from Ranchi

On Day 2 of India vs England 2nd Test, Rohit Sharma's men will look to take early wickets at Jharkhand Cricket Association Stadium in Ranchi. Joe Root's century allowed the visitors to post 306-7 on a first-day wicket, and his unbeaten XX-run stand was a major cause of concern for Team India early morning today. The Ranchi wicket does provide some turn, but it is too slow, and batters have ample time to hit the ball on the back foot. 

Meanwhile, for England, Root will aim to hit a big hundred, which could allow the Three Lions to post more than 450 in their first innings. England will resume on Day 2 from 302-7 with Jor Root (106) and Ollie Robinson (31) at the crease.

India vs England 4th Test scorecards

England 1st Inning
302-7 (90 ov) CRR:3.36
Batter Dismissals R B 4s 6s SR
Zak Crawley b A Deep 42 42 6 1 100
Ben Duckett c D Jurel b A Deep 11 21 1 0 52.38
Ollie Pope lbw b A Deep 0 2 0 0 0
Joe Root Not out 106 226 9 0 46.9
Jonny Bairstow lbw b R Ashwin 38 35 4 1 108.57
Ben Stokes (C) lbw b R Jadeja 3 6 0 0 50
Ben Foakes (WK) c R Jadeja b M Siraj 47 126 4 1 37.3
Tom Hartley b M Siraj 13 26 1 1 50
Ollie Robinson Not out 31 60 4 1 51.67
Extras 11 (b 1, Ib 6, w 0, nb 4, p 0)
Total 302 (7 wkts, 90 Ov)
Yet to Bat James Anderson,Shoaib Bashir
Bowler O M R W NB ECO
Mohammed Siraj 13 3 60 2 0 4.62
Akash Deep 17 0 70 3 3 4.12
Ravindra Jadeja 27 7 55 1 1 2.04
Ravichandran Ashwin 22 1 83 1 0 3.77
Kuldeep Yadav 10 3 21 0 0 2.1
Yashasvi Jaiswal 1 0 6 0 0 6

 
India vs England 4th Test Day 4 Live Telecast

Sports 18 HD/SD will live telecast the India vs England Test series with English commentary.

India vs England 4th test Day 2 Live streaming

Jio Cinemas will live stream the India vs England Day 2 proceedings in multiple languages for free.

8:26 AM

Here's what has happened on Day 1 of Ranchi Test

Joe focusses on root cause for resolute ton; India discovers new pace option in Akash Deep

India unearthed a fresh pace talent in debutant Akash Deep but veteran Joe Root single-handedly kept England afloat with a tenacious hundred that shunned 'Bazball' for a more conservative approach as the visitors hobbled to 302 for 7 on the opening day of the fourth Test here on Friday.

At stumps, the 33-year-old Root was unbeaten on 106 and had used up 226 deliveries during his classical Test knock. Giving him company at the other end was Ollie Robinson (26) as England staged a decent recovery from the early jolts given by Akash Deep.

The 27-year-old Bengal pacer, who hails from Bihar, picked up three wickets in his 17 overs, marking yet another confident debut for the home side in the ongoing series.

He made life miserable for England's top-order with the new ball, grabbing the top-three in 10 balls as the visitors lost half of their side in the first session.

But Root decided to drop anchor after that, reverting to his natural style of playing the waiting game. The move got him and England the desired results as he struck his first century in 15 innings.

With the sun playing hide and seek during the fag end of the day, the Yorkshire man hit the three-figure mark for the 31st time in his Test career, striking a classy cover-drive off Akash Deep.

Tap here to full highlights

 


8:21 AM

India vs England 4th Test Day 2 live score updates

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of India vs England 4th Test Day 2 from Ranchi. The match hangs in balance at the start of Day 2 proceedings. India would be eyeing to take the remaining three wickets as quickly as possible while England banking on Root-Robinson partnership to push the score beyond 400-run mark.
First Published: Feb 24 2024 | 8:18 AM IST

