WTC points table: India slips to second spot, Pakistan reaches the top

Pakistan clinched the top position in the WTC 2023-2025 points table as the second test between India and West Indies was washed out due to rain, and India lost their top position.

Both India and Pakistan were at equal percentage points (PCT) before the second test, but the result of the match didn't come in Indian favour, and its percentage points (PCT) dropped to 66.67 PCT.

However, Australia holds the third position with 54.17 PCT, followed by England with 29.17 PCT, and then West Indies in fifth position with 16.67 PCT.

Pakistan has the opportunity to solidify its lead by whitewashing Sri Lanka in the ongoing second test at Sinhalese Sports Club in Colombo. Pakistan defeated Sri Lanka in the first test by four wickets.

On the second test as well, Pakistan remained the favourites as the Sri Lanka team was bowled out at a score of just 166 runs on Day 1. On Day 2, Pakistan scored 178 for two (at the time of writing), and they already got a lead of 12 runs.

India won their first test by an inning and 14 runs against West Indies taking the lead of 1-0 in the two-match series, while the second test was washed out by rain, and India lost the chance to retain their top position.

Australia, the WTC winner, and England are also fighting hard to gain more points in the WTC points table. Australia is leading the Ashes series with a 2-1, it is now certain that they will continue to retain the Ashes trophy as the fourth test was abandoned due to rain.

Consequently, England lost their chance to equal the series in the fourth test, and now the fifth test is very important for England to end the Ashes series at the draw.

After Ashes, Australia will face Pakistan at home in December-January.