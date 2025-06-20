Not Rohit, nor Ganguly: Shubman Gill hits century on Test captaincy debut

Player Runs Opposition Ground Year Vijay Hazare 164* vs England Delhi 1951 Sunil Gavaskar 116 vs New Zealand Auckland 1976 Virat Kohli 115 vs Australia Adelaide 2014 Shubman Gill 102* vs England Headingley 2025

Star Indian and newly appointed red-ball skipper of the Indian cricket team, Shubman Gill, has announced his arrival in Test cricket in big shoes and in style, as he scored a brilliant century against England on Day 1 of the first Test between India and England at Headingley, Leeds, to put India in a strong starting position early in the match. When Kohli retired everyone was questioning who will replace him at number four spot but the prince has risen to the occassion and that too while soaking the pressure of his captaincy debut. Gill took 127 balls to complete his century and become the fourrth Indian player to score Test hundred of his maiden Test as the captain of the side and first since 2014. A record even Rrohit Sharma and Sourav Ganguly failed to achieve.This is Shubman Gill’s sixth Test century overall and his third against England. This is Gill’s second Test hundred overseas and also his first in SENA countries. Gill took 139 balls to complete his century.