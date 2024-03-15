Home / Cricket / News / Mathew Wade to retire from FC cricket, concentrates on white ball formats

Mathew Wade to retire from FC cricket, concentrates on white ball formats

The Sheffield Shield final between Tasmania and Western Australia, beginning here on March 21, will be Wade's final red-ball match of a career that started in 2012.

Mathew Wade. Photo: Sportzpics
Press Trust of India Hobart
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 15 2024 | 3:48 PM IST
Australian wicketkeeper-batter Matthew Wade on Friday said he will retire from first-class cricket after the upcoming Sheffield Shield final, but will remain available for selection in white-ball formats.

After that game, the left-handed batter will join Gujarat Titans for IPL 2024, though he will miss the first couple of matches as the Shield final clashes with the league's schedule.
 

"I have thoroughly enjoyed the challenges that the long-form game provides, and although I will continue to play white ball cricket, wearing the baggy green while playing for my country remains a highlight of my career," said Wade in a statement.

Wade appeared in 36 Tests for Australia and made 1613 runs with four centuries at an average of 29.87.

His last Test appearance was against India at Brisbane in 2021 after which lost his place to Alex Carrey.

"Red-ball cricket has always been my number one and favourite format. What I'm going to miss is sitting down after four days of really grinding it out in a First-Class game and having a beer with your teammates.

"I've played franchise leagues around the world and you don't get that feeling, he added.

However, Wade has developed himself as a finisher in T20 format in recent years, and played a significant role in Australia's triumphant run in the T20 World Cup 2021.

His unbeaten 41 off just 17 balls against Pakistan in the semifinal at Dubai remains one of his most memorable knocks.

Topics :Australia test cricketIndian Premier LeagueGujarat Titans

First Published: Mar 15 2024 | 3:48 PM IST

