Ranji Trophy 2023-24 stats, top 10 highest run-scorers and wicket-takers

Andhra Pradesh's Ricky Bhui emerged as the highest run-scorer in the 2023-24 season of Ranji Trophy. Bhui is followed by Sachin Baby (Kerala), India veteran batter Cheteshwar Pujara (Saurashtra) and Tamil Nadu's N Jagadeesan.

Bhui scored 902 runs in 8 matches at an average of 75.16 while Sachin hit 830 runs at an average of 83.

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu's R Sai Kishore is the highest wicket-taker with 53 scalps in 9 matches, including three five-wicket hauls. Sai Kishore followed by Pondicherry's Gaurav Yadav, who took 41 wickets in seven games, including five five-wicket hauls.