ICC Women's World Cup 2025: ENG-W vs BAN-W playing 11, live streaming

ICC Women's World Cup 2025: ENG-W vs BAN-W playing 11, live streaming

The live streaming of the England Women vs Bangladesh Women ICC Women's World Cup 2025 match will be available on the Sony LIV app and website in India

England Women vs Bangladesh Women Playing 11

England Women vs Bangladesh Women Playing 11

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Oct 07 2025 | 9:42 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Four-time champions England will begin as clear favourites when they meet Bangladesh in their ICC Women’s ODI World Cup league clash at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium on Tuesday. Both sides are high on confidence after winning their opening fixtures — England thrashed South Africa by 10 wickets, while Bangladesh comfortably defeated Pakistan by seven wickets.
 
With stars like Tammy Beaumont, Heather Knight, Nat Sciver-Brunt, and Sophie Ecclestone, England possess both experience and depth, making them one of the most formidable units in the tournament. Bangladesh, led by Nigar Sultana, rely on younger talents such as Rubya Haider and Nishita Akter Nishi but lack the pedigree of their opponents.
 
 
The Guwahati pitch is known for its batting-friendly nature early on, with spinners coming into play as the game progresses. England’s seasoned bowling attack, especially their spin trio, could once again prove decisive against the spirited but less experienced Bangladesh outfit. 

ICC Women's World Cup 2025: England Women vs Bangladesh Women Playing 11

England Women playing 11 (probable): Tammy Beaumont, Amy Jones (wk), Heather Knight, Nat Sciver-Brunt (c), Sophia Dunkley, Emma Lamb, Alice Capsey, Charlotte Dean, Sophie Ecclestone, Linsey Smith, Lauren Bell

Bangladesh Women playing 11 (probable): Fargana Hoque, Rubya Haider, Sharmin Akhter, Nigar Sultana (c & wk), Sobhana Mostary, Shorna Akter, Fahima Khatun, Nahida Akter, Rabeya Khan, Marufa Akter, Nishita Akter Nishi

England Women vs Bangladesh Women: Head-to-head in WODIs

  • Total Matches Played: 1
  • England Women Won: 1
  • Bangladesh Women Won: 0
  • No Result/Tied: 0

ICC Women's World Cup 2025: England Women vs Bangladesh Women full squad

England Women's squad: Nat Sciver-Brunt (c), Em Arlott, Tammy Beaumont, Lauren Bell, Alice Capsey, Charlie Dean, Sophia Dunkley, Sophie Ecclestone, Lauren Filer, Sarah Glenn, Amy Jones, Heather Knight, Emma Lamb, Linsey Smith, Danni Wyatt-Hodge
 
Bangladesh Women's squad: Nigar Sultana Joty (c), Nahida Akter, Farzana Haque, Rubya Haider Jhelik, Sharmin Akter Supta, Sobhana Mostary, Ritu Moni, Shorna Akter, Fahima Khatun, Rabeya Khan, Marufa Akter, Fariha Islam Trisna, Shanjida Akther Maghla, Nishita Akter Nishi, Sumaiya Akter

ICC Women's World Cup 2025: England Women vs Bangladesh Women live streaming and telecast details

When will the England Women vs Bangladesh Women match take place in the ICC Women's World Cup 2025? 
England Women will go toe-to-toe with Bangladesh Women in Match 8 of the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 on Tuesday, October 7.
 
What will be the venue for the England Women vs Bangladesh Women match in the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 on October 7? 
The match between England Women and Bangladesh Women will take place at Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati.
 
What time will the toss take place for the England Women vs Bangladesh Women ICC Women's World Cup 2025 match? 
The toss for the England Women vs Bangladesh Women ICC Women's World Cup 2025 match will take place at 2:30 PM IST.
 
What time will the first ball of the England Women vs Bangladesh Women ICC Women's World Cup 2025 match be bowled? 
The England Women vs Bangladesh Women match in the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 will begin at 3 PM IST.
 
Where to watch live telecast of England Women vs Bangladesh Women ICC Women's World Cup 2025 match in India? 
The live telecast of England Women vs Bangladesh Women ICC Women's World Cup 2025 match will be available on Star Sports Network in India.
 
Where to watch live streaming of the England Women vs Bangladesh Women ICC Women's World Cup 2025 match in India? 
The live streaming of the England Women vs Bangladesh Women ICC Women's World Cup 2025 match will be available on the JioHotstar app and website in India.

Topics : Cricket News England cricket team Bangladesh cricket team ICC Women's World Cup

First Published: Oct 07 2025 | 9:42 AM IST

