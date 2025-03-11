The iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground is all set to celebrate its 150-year anniversary with a Test match between the two teams that featured in the first-ever Test match at the same venue back in 1877. Cricket Australia has confirmed that the 150th anniversary Test between Australia and England will be played as a day-night match under lights at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) from March 11-15, 2027. This historic clash will be the first-ever day-night men’s Test at the iconic venue.

The MCG, which previously hosted the first-ever Test match in 1877 and the Centenary Test in 1977, will once again be the stage for a milestone occasion. Notably, Australia emerged victorious in both of those matches by a 45-run margin.

A celebration of cricket’s evolution

ALSO READ: Why will India have no trophy march despite the Champions Trophy triumph? Cricket Australia chief executive Todd Greenberg described the anniversary Test as one of the great cricketing events and emphasised that playing under lights would be a fitting way to honour the game’s history while embracing its modern developments. He also highlighted that the format would allow more spectators to attend and experience what promises to be a remarkable occasion.

Reflecting on the Centenary Test in 1977, Greenberg recalled several iconic moments, including David Hookes striking five consecutive boundaries off Tony Greig, Rick McCosker showing immense courage by batting with a broken jaw, and Derek Randall’s determined century. He expressed confidence that the 150th anniversary Test would also produce unforgettable memories for cricket fans.

Australia’s strong record in day-night Tests

Australia has established itself as a dominant force in day-night Test matches played with the pink ball, having won 12 of the 13 such matches held at home since the format was introduced in 2015. Eight of those matches were hosted in Adelaide, and none have previously started later than January 25.

With the MCG set to host its first-ever day-night men’s Test, Australia will aim to extend its impressive record under lights.

A packed schedule for Australia

Before the landmark Test in 2027, Australia is scheduled to host England for the 2025-26 Ashes series, starting in November 2025. Meanwhile, the Australian men's team is preparing to defend its World Test Championship title against South Africa in England this June after an impressive semi-final run at the Champions Trophy.

With an exciting schedule ahead, cricket fans can look forward to witnessing Australia compete on the world stage in the lead-up to the historic MCG Test.