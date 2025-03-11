Tuesday, March 11, 2025 | 04:18 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Cricket / Champions Trophy / News / Why will India have no trophy march despite the Champions Trophy triumph?

Why will India have no trophy march despite the Champions Trophy triumph?

All the players will travel back to India and are scheduled to have a week off before joining their respective IPL teams' training camps

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli after India win ICC Champions Trophy 2025

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli after India win ICC Champions Trophy 2025. Photo: @BCCI

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 11 2025 | 4:15 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The members of the Indian cricket team have started to head back home from Dubai after India’s successful run in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025. Skipper Rohit Sharma and head coach Gautam Gambhir were among the members who landed in India on Monday. However, in a strange turn of events, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) will not be holding a trophy march or a dedicated celebration of any kind for the Champions Trophy, as players are scheduled to head back home separately due to the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025.
 
No grand felicitation planned 
 
Unlike the grand celebrations that followed their T20 World Cup win in July, BCCI has chosen not to organise a felicitation for the team. A media report mentioned that with players preferring to rest ahead of the two-month-long IPL, no such event was planned this time.
 
Players take a short break before IPL 
The squad members have been given a week off before they join their respective IPL teams for the tournament, which starts on March 22. According to a BCCI source, players who travelled with their families left Dubai on Monday, while a few squad members decided to stay back for a couple more days. 

Also Read

ICC Champions Trophy 2025: India vs New Zealand final highlights

Five Indians included as ICC announces CT 2025 team of the tournament

ICC Champions Trophy winners list along with their captains

ICC Champions Trophy winners and runners-up list with their captains

captain Rohit Sharma with head coach Gautam Gambhir

Champions Trophy 2025: Rohit pleased with how his team handled speculations

Kl Rahul

It required lot of preparation: KL Rahul after excelling in new role

Rohit Sharma

'I am not retiring' - Rohit silences rumours after Champions Trophy win

 
Head coach Gautam Gambhir and pacer Harshit Rana returned to Delhi on Monday night, while Virat Kohli departed from the team hotel along with his wife, Anushka Sharma, shortly after returning from Dubai International Stadium late on Sunday night.
 
India’s unbeaten run in the Champions Trophy 
India emerged victorious in the Champions Trophy final against New Zealand, securing a four-wicket win. The team remained unbeaten throughout the eight-team tournament. Although Pakistan was the designated host, India played all their matches in Dubai as part of the agreed hybrid model.
 

More From This Section

ICC Champions Trophy 2025

PCB to demand ICC explanation over exclusion from CT closing ceremony

Hardik Pandya

I remember 2017 well, couldn't finish then: Hardik after CT 2025 triumph

Mitchel Santner

IND vs NZ: A bittersweet end as Rohit took the match away from us - Santner

Hardik Pandya

Stay in the battle, seize the chance: Hardik on his cricketing philosophy

Champions Trophy controversy: ICC snubs PCB official in closing ceremony, sparks outrage

Wasim Akram reveals why PCB chief missed Champions Trophy final ceremony

Topics : India cricket team BCCI ICC Champions Trophy Indian Premier League

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 11 2025 | 4:15 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesMarket TodayStocks To Watch TodayGold Silver Price TodayNifty IT Index TodaySensex TodayLatest News LIVEIndusInd Share Price Fall TodayCBSE Class 12 English Paper 2025 AnalysisTSPSC Group2 Results 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon