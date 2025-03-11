Women's Premier League 2025: MI vs RCB playing 11, live time, streaming

The inaugural champions Mumbai Indians are all set to host the defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru at Mumbai’s Brabourne Stadium for the final league game of WPL 2025 on Tuesday, March 11. While the defending champions have already been knocked out of the playoff race, Mumbai Indians will have the chance to replace Delhi Capitals at the top of the points table if they beat RCB in their last league match.

Mumbai Indians seem to have settled with their playing 11 combination and are unlikely to make any changes given the stakes in the match for them. On the other hand, RCB, who have nothing to lose, can make some changes to test their bench strength before they end their campaign in WPL 2025.

Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru playing 11 today

MI playing 11 (probables): Hayley Matthews, Yastika Bhatia (wk), Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Amelia Kerr, Sajeevan Sajana, G Kamalini, Amanjot Kaur, Sanskriti Gupta, Shabnim Ismail, Parunika Sisodia

RCB playing 11 (probables): Smriti Mandhana (c), Danielle Wyatt-Hodge, Ellyse Perry, Richa Ghosh (wk), Raghvi Bist, Kanika Ahuja, Georgia Wareham, Sneh Rana, Kim Garth, Prema Rawat, Renuka Singh Thakur

MI vs RCB head-to-head

Total matches played: 6

Mumbai Indians Women won: 4

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women won: 2

No results: 0

WPL 2025 points table

Teams Mat Won Lost Tied NR Pts NRR Delhi Capitals Women (Q) 8 5 3 0 0 10 0.396 Mumbai Indians Women (Q) 7 5 2 0 0 10 0.298 Gujarat Giants Women (Q) 8 4 4 0 0 8 0.228 UP Warriorz Women (E) 8 3 5 0 0 6 -0.624 Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women (E) 7 2 5 0 0 4 -0.305

Squads of both teams

Mumbai Indians squad: Hayley Matthews, Yastika Bhatia (wk), Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Amelia Kerr, Sajeevan Sajana, G Kamalini, Amanjot Kaur, Sanskriti Gupta, Shabnim Ismail, Parunika Sisodia, Amandeep Kaur, Akshita Maheshwari, Jintimani Kalita, Saika Ishaque, Keerthana Balakrishnan, Nadine de Klerk, Chloe Tryon

Royal Challengers Bengaluru squad: Smriti Mandhana (c), Danielle Wyatt-Hodge, Ellyse Perry, Richa Ghosh (wk), Raghvi Bist, Kanika Ahuja, Georgia Wareham, Sneh Rana, Kim Garth, Prema Rawat, Renuka Singh Thakur, Ekta Bisht, Sabbhineni Meghana, Nuzhat Parween, Heather Graham, Charlotte Dean, Jagravi Pawar, Joshitha VJ

Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru WPL 2025 match and toss time, live telecast and streaming details

When does the MI vs RCB Women's Premier League 2025 match take place?

Mumbai Indians will take on Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the Women's Premier League 2025 on March 11.

What is the venue of the MI vs RCB WPL 2025 match?

Mumbai’s Brabourne Stadium will host the MI vs RCB match in WPL 2025.

At what time will the live toss between MI and RCB take place?

The Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru live toss will occur at 7:00 PM IST.

At what time will the MI vs RCB WPL 2025 match begin?

The live match time of Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru is 7:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will live telecast the MI vs RCB Women's Premier League 2025 match?

The MI vs RCB cricket match live telecast will be available on Star Sports Network.

How do you watch the live streaming of today's MI vs RCB match in WPL 2025?

JioHotstar will provide the live streaming of WPL 2025 matches.