MI vs UPW live streaming: Where to watch today's WPL 2026 match live today?

The Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2026 is picking up pace as defending champions Mumbai Indians (MI) are set to take on the struggling UP Warriorz (UPW) in match eight at the Dr DY Patil Cricket Stadium in Navi Mumbai.

Mumbai, under the leadership of Harmanpreet Kaur, started the season with a close defeat to Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) but have bounced back with dominant wins over Delhi Capitals (DC) and Gujarat Giants (GG), positioning themselves at the top of the points table and making them the favourites for this clash.

Despite their strong form, MI faces a formidable challenge from UPW, led by Meg Lanning. Lanning has had the upper hand over MI in the group stages for the past three seasons. The key question is whether Lanning and her team can finally turn their WPL 2026 campaign around against MI. Only time will tell.

UP skipper Meg Lanning won the toss and decided to bowl first on the night Both skippers after the toss: Meg Lanning: We are going to have a bowl first. It is something that has worked in the tournament. We are sticking to the same team, we think that gives us the best chance and on this wicket. We haven't played our best but tonight is another chance. There is a lot of talent within this group, it is about getting the best out of them. Today we go out and improve on those skills. We have done well lot of things right and hopefully tonight's the night. Harmanpreet Kaur: We have one change - Nat is back and Hayley is resting. She (Carey) is someone who is contributing with both bat and ball, she is in form and should continue playing. Throughout this tournament we have seen, everyone is scoring close to 180, we have played on this pitch and it was seaming early on, hopefully we adjust and put up a good total on the board.

When will the WPL 2026 match between MI and UPW be played?

The MI vs UPW WPL 2026 match will be played on Wednesday, January 14.

What is the venue for the WPL 2026 match between MI and UPW?

The WPL 2026 match between MI and UPW will be played at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai.

When will the toss for the MI vs UPW WPL 2026 match take place?

The toss for the WPL 2026 match between MI and UPW will take place at 7:00 pm IST.

When will the first ball of the WPL 2026 match between MI and UPW be bowled?

The first ball of the WPL 2026 match between MI and UPW will be bowled at 7:30 pm IST.