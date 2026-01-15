MI vs UPW live streaming: Where to watch today's WPL 2026 match live today?
The key question is whether Lanning and her team can finally turn their WPL 2026 campaign around against MI. Only time will tell.
UP skipper Meg Lanning won the toss and decided to bowl first on the night Both skippers after the toss: Meg Lanning: We are going to have a bowl first. It is something that has worked in the tournament. We are sticking to the same team, we think that gives us the best chance and on this wicket. We haven't played our best but tonight is another chance. There is a lot of talent within this group, it is about getting the best out of them. Today we go out and improve on those skills. We have done well lot of things right and hopefully tonight's the night. Harmanpreet Kaur: We have one change - Nat is back and Hayley is resting. She (Carey) is someone who is contributing with both bat and ball, she is in form and should continue playing. Throughout this tournament we have seen, everyone is scoring close to 180, we have played on this pitch and it was seaming early on, hopefully we adjust and put up a good total on the board.
|WPL 2026: Mumbai Indians vs UP Warriorz broadcast details
|Region / Country
|Live TV Broadcast Channels
|Live Streaming Platforms
|India
|Star Sports Network
|Jio Hotstar app & website
|United Kingdom
|Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports Main Event
|Sky Go app
|Australia
|Fox Cricket
|Kayo Sports
|United States
|Willow TV
|Via provider streaming apps with subscription
|Canada
|Willow TV
|Linked provider streaming with subscription
|South Africa
|SuperSport
|DStv streaming platforms
|Global (Other Regions)
|Varies by local broadcasters
|Depends on regional OTT platforms
First Published: Jan 15 2026 | 6:32 PM IST