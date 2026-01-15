Injury forces Washington Sundar out of NZ T20 series, Badoni steps in

Indian allrounder Washington Sundar has been ruled out of the upcoming five-match T20I series against New Zealand, scheduled from January 21 to 31. The series is part of India's preparations for the T20 World Cup, set to begin on February 7. Sundar is currently recovering from a side strain he sustained during the first ODI against New Zealand in Vadodara last week.

ALSO READ: T20 World Cup 2026: Visa delay rules Rehan, Rashid out of Sri Lanka series The BCCI has not yet clarified whether this injury, described as "acute onset discomfort in his left lower rib," will affect Sundar’s participation in the T20 World Cup. India’s opening match in the World Cup is scheduled for February 7 against the USA in Mumbai.

As a result of Sundar’s injury, Delhi’s Ayush Badoni has been brought in as a replacement for the ODI series. It remains to be seen whether Badoni will also be added to the T20I squad.

India is not expected to face major concerns over Sundar's absence, as they have a strong pool of allrounders available for the T20 series, including Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel (who will also serve as vice-captain for both the T20 World Cup and the NZ T20Is), Abhishek Sharma, and Shivam Dube.

Additionally, Tilak Varma is unavailable for the first three T20Is after undergoing surgery for a groin injury. India squad for NZ ODIs: Suryakumar Yadav (capt), Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (wk), Tilak Varma (unavailable for first three games), Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel (vice-capt), Rinku Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy, Washington Sundar, Ishan Kishan (wk)