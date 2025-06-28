Home / Cricket / News / MLC 2025: Los Angeles vs Seattle playing 11, live toss time, streaming

MLC 2025: Los Angeles vs Seattle playing 11, live toss time, streaming

The live streaming of the Los Angeles vs Seattle MLC 2025 match will be available on the JioHotstar app and website in India

Los Angeles Knight Riders vs Seattle Orcas Playing 11
Los Angeles Knight Riders vs Seattle Orcas Playing 11
Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 28 2025 | 8:32 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Los Angeles Knight Riders will face off against Seattle Orcas in Match 20 of Major League Cricket 2025 at Grand Prairie Stadium, Dallas, on Sunday, 29 June. Both sides find themselves in a tough spot, having secured just a single win each from six matches. The Knight Riders' only success came against the Orcas earlier in the tournament, courtesy of a brilliant unbeaten 86 by Unmukt Chand. Meanwhile, Seattle finally broke their losing streak with a much-needed victory over MI New York last time out. With both teams desperate to keep their faint playoff hopes alive, this encounter promises to be fiercely contested. The pressure is firmly on as the league stage nears its conclusion and margins for error continue to shrink. 
 
MLC 2025: Los Angeles Knight Riders vs Seattle Orcas Playing 11 (Probables)
 
Los Angeles Knight Riders Playing 11 (Probables): Unmukt Chand (w), Andre Fletcher, Saif Badar, Rovman Powell, Sherfane Rutherford, Andre Russell, Jason Holder (c), Matthew Tromp, Shadley van Schalkwyk, Ali Khan, Tanveer Sangha
 
Seattle Orcas Playing 11 (Probables): Shayan Jahangir (w), Josh Brown, Kyle Mayers, Heinrich Klaasen, Sikandar Raza (c), Shimron Hetmyer, Sujit Nayak, Gerald Coetzee, Harmeet Singh, Jasdeep Singh, Cameron Gannon
 
Los Angeles Knight Riders vs Seattle Orcas Head-to-Head in MLC
  • Total matches played: 3
  • Los Angeles Knight Riders won: 2
  • Seattle Orcas won: 1
  • No Result: 0
Squads of Both Teams
 
Los Angeles Knight Riders Squad: 
Unmukt Chand (w), Andre Fletcher, Sherfane Rutherford, Andre Russell, Rovman Powell, Jason Holder (c), Saif Badar, Matthew Tromp, Shadley van Schalkwyk, Ali Khan, Tanveer Sangha, Nitish Kumar, Alex Hales, Karthik Gattepalli, Sunil Narine, Dominic Drakes, Spencer Johnson, Adithya Ganesh, Corne Dry
 
Seattle Orcas Squad: 
Shayan Jahangir (w), Josh Brown, Kyle Mayers, Sikandar Raza (c), Heinrich Klaasen, Shimron Hetmyer, Sujit Nayak, Gerald Coetzee, Harmeet Singh, Jasdeep Singh, Cameron Gannon, David Warner, Steven Taylor, Obed McCoy, Waqar Salamkheil, Aaron Jones, Rahul Jariwala, Ali Sheikh, Ayan Desai

MLC 2025 Match on June 29: Los Angeles Knight Riders vs Seattle Orcas Live Toss, Telecast & Streaming Details

Which teams will clash on June 29 (Sunday) in MLC 2025? 
Los Angeles Knight Riders and Seattle Orcas will face off in MLC 2025 on June 29 (Sunday).
 
What is the venue of the Los Angeles vs Seattle MLC 2025 match? 
The match between Los Angeles Knight Riders and Seattle Orcas in MLC 2025 will be played at the Grand Prairie Stadium in Dallas, USA.
 
When will the live toss for the match between Los Angeles Knight Riders and Seattle Orcas in MLC 2025 take place? 
The live toss for the match between Los Angeles Knight Riders and Seattle Orcas in MLC 2025 will be held at 5 AM IST on June 29.
 
What time will the match between Los Angeles Knight Riders and Seattle Orcas in MLC 2025 begin? 
The match between Los Angeles Knight Riders and Seattle Orcas in MLC 2025 will begin at 5:30 AM IST on June 29.
 
Which TV channels will live telecast the Los Angeles vs Seattle MLC 2025 match in India? 
The live telecast of the Los Angeles vs Seattle MLC 2025 match will be available on Star Sports Network in India.
 
How to watch the live streaming of the Los Angeles Knight Riders vs Seattle Orcas match in India? 
The live streaming of the Los Angeles vs Seattle MLC 2025 match will be available on the JioHotstar app and website in India.
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Smriti Mandhana slams maiden T20I hundred in T20I series opener vs ENG

I definitely did not bowl the lengths that I wanted to in Leeds: Prasidh

Windies skipper calls out umpires for controversial calls during AUS Test

Shanto steps down as BAN's Test captain after 0-1 series loss to Sri Lanka

Why Archer's addition in ENG's playing 11 could prove troublesome for IND?

Topics :T20 cricket

First Published: Jun 28 2025 | 8:32 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story