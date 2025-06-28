MLC 2025: Los Angeles vs Seattle playing 11, live toss time, streaming

ALSO READ: Smriti Mandhana slams maiden T20I hundred in T20I series opener vs ENG Los Angeles Knight Riders will face off against Seattle Orcas in Match 20 of Major League Cricket 2025 at Grand Prairie Stadium, Dallas, on Sunday, 29 June. Both sides find themselves in a tough spot, having secured just a single win each from six matches. The Knight Riders' only success came against the Orcas earlier in the tournament, courtesy of a brilliant unbeaten 86 by Unmukt Chand. Meanwhile, Seattle finally broke their losing streak with a much-needed victory over MI New York last time out. With both teams desperate to keep their faint playoff hopes alive, this encounter promises to be fiercely contested. The pressure is firmly on as the league stage nears its conclusion and margins for error continue to shrink.

MLC 2025: Los Angeles Knight Riders vs Seattle Orcas Playing 11 (Probables) Los Angeles Knight Riders Playing 11 (Probables): Unmukt Chand (w), Andre Fletcher, Saif Badar, Rovman Powell, Sherfane Rutherford, Andre Russell, Jason Holder (c), Matthew Tromp, Shadley van Schalkwyk, Ali Khan, Tanveer Sangha Seattle Orcas Playing 11 (Probables): Shayan Jahangir (w), Josh Brown, Kyle Mayers, Heinrich Klaasen, Sikandar Raza (c), Shimron Hetmyer, Sujit Nayak, Gerald Coetzee, Harmeet Singh, Jasdeep Singh, Cameron Gannon Los Angeles Knight Riders vs Seattle Orcas Head-to-Head in MLC Total matches played: 3

Los Angeles Knight Riders won: 2

Seattle Orcas won: 1

No Result: 0 Squads of Both Teams

Los Angeles Knight Riders Squad: Unmukt Chand (w), Andre Fletcher, Sherfane Rutherford, Andre Russell, Rovman Powell, Jason Holder (c), Saif Badar, Matthew Tromp, Shadley van Schalkwyk, Ali Khan, Tanveer Sangha, Nitish Kumar, Alex Hales, Karthik Gattepalli, Sunil Narine, Dominic Drakes, Spencer Johnson, Adithya Ganesh, Corne Dry Seattle Orcas Squad: Shayan Jahangir (w), Josh Brown, Kyle Mayers, Sikandar Raza (c), Heinrich Klaasen, Shimron Hetmyer, Sujit Nayak, Gerald Coetzee, Harmeet Singh, Jasdeep Singh, Cameron Gannon, David Warner, Steven Taylor, Obed McCoy, Waqar Salamkheil, Aaron Jones, Rahul Jariwala, Ali Sheikh, Ayan Desai MLC 2025 Match on June 29: Los Angeles Knight Riders vs Seattle Orcas Live Toss, Telecast & Streaming Details Which teams will clash on June 29 (Sunday) in MLC 2025?

Los Angeles Knight Riders and Seattle Orcas will face off in MLC 2025 on June 29 (Sunday). What is the venue of the Los Angeles vs Seattle MLC 2025 match? The match between Los Angeles Knight Riders and Seattle Orcas in MLC 2025 will be played at the Grand Prairie Stadium in Dallas, USA. When will the live toss for the match between Los Angeles Knight Riders and Seattle Orcas in MLC 2025 take place? The live toss for the match between Los Angeles Knight Riders and Seattle Orcas in MLC 2025 will be held at 5 AM IST on June 29.