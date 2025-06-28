Saturday, June 28, 2025 | 08:46 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Smriti Mandhana slams maiden T20I hundred in series opener vs England

Smriti Mandhana is also the first Indian player and fifth player overall in women's cricket to score a ton in all three formats

Indian batter Smriti Mandhana (Photo: PTI)

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
Last Updated : Jun 28 2025 | 8:45 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Indian women’s team, who are looking for their first multi-match T20I series win in England, started their task in style at Trent Bridge, Nottingham, as Smriti Mandhana—who is leading the Indian team in the absence of Harmanpreet Kaur, ruled out of the match due to a hand injury—scored her maiden Women’s T20I hundred in just 51 balls. Before this, Mandhana’s best in T20Is was 87 against Ireland. She added 77 runs for the first wicket with Shafali Verma (20) and 94 runs for the second with Harleen Deol (43) to put India en route to a big first innings. Mandhana finished her innings at 112 off 62 balls with the help of 15 boundaries and three sixes, as India ended thier innings at 210 for 5 setting a big 211 runs chase for England.  Mandhana is also the first Indian player and fifth player overall in women's cricket to score a ton in all three formats. Excpet her England's Heather Knight and Tammy Beaumont, South Afrrica's Laura Wolvaardt and Australia's Beth Monney also have this unique feat to their name. 
 
 
Most T20I fifties record
 
Smriti Mandhana currently holds the record for most WT20I half-centuries, with a total of 30 fifties to her name. New Zealand skipper Suzie Bates are next with 28 fifties, while Australia’s Beth Mooney is third with 27 fifties to her name.
 
Most T20I half-centuries in women’s cricket
 
Rank Player Team Matches Innings Runs 50s
1 Smriti Mandhana India 149 143 3851 30
2 Suzie Bates New Zealand 177 174 4716 28
3 Beth Mooney Australia 112 106 3381 27
4 Stafanie Taylor West Indies 126 123 3426 22
5 Sophie Devine New Zealand 146 142 3431 21
6 Hayley Matthews WI/Barbados 112 112 2975 19
7 Danni Wyatt England 174 152 3207 19
8 Alyssa Healy Australia 162 143 3054 17
9 Mithali Raj India 89 84 2364 17
10 Nat Sciver-Brunt England 136 129 2881 17
11 Sarah Taylor England 90 87 2177 16
12 Harmanpreet Kaur India 178 158 3589 14
13 Deandra Dottin WI/Barbados 138 135 3004 14
14 Tazmin Brits South Africa 68 65 1719 14
15 Chamari Athapaththu Sri Lanka 146 143 3458 13
16 Gaby Lewis Ireland 94 94 2318 13
17 Lizelle Lee South Africa 82 82 1896 13
18 Laura Wolvaardt South Africa 83 77 2088 12
19 Esha Oza UAE 95 93 2588 10
 

First Published: Jun 28 2025 | 8:31 PM IST

