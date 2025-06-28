Home / Cricket / News / Windies skipper calls out umpires for controversial calls during AUS Test

Windies skipper calls out umpires for controversial calls during AUS Test

Two decisions in particular enraged the West Indies camp: Chase's own LBW dismissal, which may have involved an inside edge, and a disputed catch involving Shai Hope

West Indies captain Roston Chase
West Indies captain Roston Chase (PIC: X)
Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 28 2025 | 5:39 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
After suffering a crushing 159-run loss to Australia in the opening Test at Barbados, West Indies captain Roston Chase strongly criticised the standard of umpiring, saying several controversial decisions cost his side dearly. The hosts had Australia under pressure early in the match but eventually faded, with Chase pointing to key umpiring calls as a turning point. According to him, the match was evenly balanced until a series of “questionable decisions” unsettled his team and shifted the momentum in Australia’s favour. 

Controversial Moments Spark Outrage

Two decisions in particular enraged the West Indies camp: Chase's own LBW dismissal, which may have involved an inside edge, and a disputed catch involving Shai Hope, adjudged clean despite doubt over its legitimacy. Head coach Daren Sammy had already voiced concern after Day 2, questioning the performance of TV umpire Adrian Holdstock. Chase echoed those frustrations, suggesting such calls affected his side’s ability to build a meaningful lead when the match was finely poised.

Players Face Penalties, So Should Umpires: Chase

Calling for accountability, Chase insisted that match officials should face repercussions for repeated or glaring errors. He highlighted the disparity between the treatment of players and officials, arguing that one wrong decision could derail a cricketer’s career. He said that when players step out of line, they’re penalised, but umpires seem to operate without consequences—even after blatant mistakes. For Chase, this inconsistency is damaging to the spirit of competition and the fairness of the game.

Cummins Offers a Measured Response

In contrast, Australia captain Pat Cummins struck a calmer tone, choosing not to question any decisions. He acknowledged the presence of 50–50 calls in every Test and said such situations tend to balance out over time. “We appeal, use DRS, and trust the process,” Cummins noted, suggesting that his team was content to let the umpires do their job without further protest.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Shanto steps down as BAN's Test captain after 0-1 series loss to Sri Lanka

ENG-W vs IND-W 1st T20: Playing 11, live match time (IST), live streaming

Why Archer's addition in ENG's playing 11 could prove troublesome for IND?

AUS thrash WI to go level with ENG in WTC 2025-27 points table; IND on 5th

Vaibhav Suryavanshi stars as IND beat ENG to go 1-0 up in U19-T20 series

Topics :West Indies cricket teamAustralia cricket teamICC World Test ChampionshipTest match

First Published: Jun 28 2025 | 5:39 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story