Smriti Mandhana slams maiden T20I hundred in series opener vs England

The Indian women’s team, who are looking for their first multi-match T20I series win in England, started their task in style at Trent Bridge, Nottingham, as Smriti Mandhana—who is leading the Indian team in the absence of Harmanpreet Kaur, ruled out of the match due to a hand injury—scored her maiden Women’s T20I hundred in just 51 balls. Before this, Mandhana’s best in T20Is was 87 against Ireland. She added 77 runs for the first wicket with Shafali Verma (20) and 94 runs for the second with Harleen Deol (43) to put India en route to a big first innings. Mandhana finished her innings at 112 off 62 balls with the help of 15 boundaries and three sixes, as India ended thier innings at 210 for 5 setting a big 211 runs chase for England.Mandhana is also the first Indian player and fifth player overall in women's cricket to score a ton in all three formats. Excpet her England's Heather Knight and Tammy Beaumont, South Afrrica's Laura Wolvaardt and Australia's Beth Monney also have this unique feat to their name.