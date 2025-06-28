Shanto steps down as BAN's Test captain after 0-1 series loss to Sri Lanka

Following Bangladesh’s innings-and-78-run loss to Sri Lanka in Colombo, Najmul Hossain Shanto stepped down as Test captain, marking another shift in the team’s leadership structure. The decision came on the heels of a 1-0 series defeat in the ongoing World Test Championship 2025–27 cycle, where Bangladesh failed to capitalise after a drawn opening Test. Heading into Colombo with the opportunity to secure vital points, the Tigers crumbled under pressure—particularly with the bat—and suffered a crushing loss. In the aftermath, Shanto announced he would no longer lead the red-ball team, citing the move as necessary for the team’s progress.

Shanto reveals his reason

Shanto clarified that the choice to step away was not made out of emotion or frustration. According to him, having three different captains across formats creates inconsistency, and a more unified approach could benefit the national side. He said the decision had already been conveyed to the BCB’s cricket operations department and emphasised that he did not want his actions interpreted as a reaction to recent decisions around ODI captaincy. Earlier this year, he was removed as ODI skipper in favour of Mehidy Hasan Miraz, despite previously expressing interest in continuing.

Shanto’s record as Bangladesh Test captain

During his tenure as Test captain, Shanto led Bangladesh in 14 matches, winning four. His captaincy began with a memorable win over New Zealand in Sylhet and included a rare Test series whitewash in Pakistan. He also etched his name in the record books as the first Bangladesh skipper to score twin centuries in a Test against Sri Lanka. Though his personal form was respectable—averaging 36.24—results didn’t always go Bangladesh’s way.