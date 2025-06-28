Why Archer's addition in ENG's playing 11 could prove troublesome for IND?

After more than four years away from red-ball cricket, the marquee English pacer Jofra Archer is back in England’s Test squad, and the timing could hardly be more ominous for India, who are eyeing a fightback at Edgbaston after going 0–1 down in Leeds. Recalled ahead of the second Test at Edgbaston, Archer’s inclusion marks a potentially decisive turning point in the series.

ALSO READ: AUS thrash WI to go level with ENG in WTC 2025-27 points table; IND on 5th Although some voices in English cricket have cautioned against rushing the pacer back, England’s selectors are clearly willing to take the risk, hoping his raw pace and match-winning ability can exploit an Indian batting order still reeling from the collapse at Headingley. Archer’s return, coming just days after he bowled 18 overs for Sussex against Durham, could give England a psychological and tactical edge, especially if paired with the in-form Brydon Carse and seasoned campaigners like Chris Woakes or Josh Tongue.

England taking a calculated risk The 30-year-old Archer has been fast-tracked back into the squad after delivering a decent performance for Sussex in the County Championship. Despite a significant layoff due to five surgeries over three years, England believe he is fit enough to return. The decision, however, hasn’t come without concerns. Sussex head coach Paul Farbrace, who has worked closely with Archer during his rehab, felt the more prudent choice would have been to wait until the third Test. He said Archer should ideally be eased into the side and that there was no need to disrupt a winning combination.

Selection dilemma despite winning start Archer is the only addition to the squad that pulled off a stirring win at Headingley, and his inclusion has created a selection conundrum. England are unlikely to alter their settled batting unit, which means one of the bowlers could make way. While Chris Woakes has only taken one wicket, he enjoys the advantage of local knowledge at Edgbaston. Josh Tongue, who helped dismantle India’s lower order in both innings of the first Test, may be the likelier omission. In such a tight series, every selection could tip the balance, and England know they are gambling with team chemistry.

Why India should be worried about Archer’s return? For India, Archer’s return adds a fresh layer of concern. His high-speed spells and subtle variations are tailor-made for English conditions, and his ability to extract bounce even from docile pitches makes him a lethal threat. While Archer has only played two Tests against India and 13 Tests overall, his performances with the white ball and his renewed determination towards red-ball cricket make him a far greater threat to an under-pressure Indian team, who are looking to stage a fighting comeback after the loss in the first Test. Experts like Michael Vaughan and Steve Harmison have praised the rare modern pacer who genuinely craves Test cricket despite repeated injuries.