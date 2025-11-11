Mohd Siraj backs India's form ahead of crucial South Africa Test series

3 min read Last Updated : Nov 11 2025 | 4:16 PM IST
South Africa’s tour of India 2025 is set to begin with a much-anticipated two-match Test series at the iconic Eden Gardens in Kolkata. The series will mark the start of a full all-format tour between two of the strongest cricketing nations.
Ahead of the opening Test, former India captain Sourav Ganguly shared his thoughts on what he expects to be an intense and competitive series, while India pacer Mohammed Siraj reflected on his form and focus going into the new World Test Championship (WTC) cycle.
“It’s Going to Be a Tough Tour for South Africa” — Ganguly
Ganguly believes that playing against India on home soil is one of the toughest challenges in world cricket but also expects an exciting battle between two evenly matched teams.
“The first Test starts in Kolkata in a few days, and it’s going to be a tough tour for South Africa. Playing against India in India is never easy. India is a very strong side in the subcontinent, and they are a strong team even overseas these days. I’m really looking forward to the Test at Eden Gardens. South Africa is a good side, so it should be a high-quality contest,” Ganguly said while speaking on JioStar’s Follow The Blues show.
With the new WTC cycle now underway, India will aim to maintain its dominant home record, while the defending world champions South Africa will look to carry forward their recent success in the subcontinent.
Fast bowler Mohammed Siraj highlighted the importance of consistency and rhythm in what he called a crucial series for India’s WTC campaign. Coming off a successful season that included a hard-fought 2–2 draw in England and a 2–0 home sweep against the West Indies, Siraj expressed confidence in both his form and the team’s morale.
"This series is crucial for the new WTC cycle, especially since South Africa is the defending champion. While they drew 1-1 with Pakistan, we're confident from our own good form, we created a positive environment, performed well in England, and won against the West Indies. Personally, I'm bowling with good rhythm and looking to make the most of it. Facing strong teams helps identify areas to improve, and I'm really excited for this challenge," Siraj said.
Eden Gardens to Host Series Opener
The Test series will begin at the Eden Gardens, Kolkata, on November 14, followed by the second Test in Guwahati from November 22. The two Tests will be followed by a three-match ODI series and five T20Is, completing South Africa’s full tour of India.
A Blockbuster Series on the Horizon
With Ganguly predicting a “high-quality contest” and Siraj confident of India’s rhythm and momentum, fans can expect a fierce battle between two world-class teams. The series not only marks a key chapter in the new WTC cycle but also promises to deliver classic cricketing moments at one of the sport’s most iconic venues.
