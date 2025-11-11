Tuesday, November 11, 2025 | 02:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Club over country? Chiesa refuses Italy call-up to focus on Liverpool

Club over country? Chiesa refuses Italy call-up to focus on Liverpool

Manager Gattuso reportedly hoped to include him in the national squad, but the forward opted to focus on his club.

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 11 2025 | 2:52 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Liverpool forward Federico Chiesa has once again turned down a call-up from Italy for the upcoming World Cup qualifiers against Moldova and Norway. The 28-year-old hasn’t represented the Azzurri since Euro 2024, where Italy exited in the round of 16. Italy manager Gennaro Gattuso confirmed he respects Chiesa’s decision and has spoken directly with him.
 
Strong Start at Liverpool
 
Chiesa has begun the season positively for Liverpool, scoring twice and assisting three goals. Despite not starting any Premier League matches in September, he was named the club’s Player of the Month. Gattuso reportedly hoped to include him in the national squad, but the forward opted to focus on his club.
 
 
“It was a shared decision. He didn’t feel ready to return; he wants to be 100%. We decided it together very calmly,” Gattuso said, recalling their conversation in September.
 
Gattuso Acknowledges Player’s Choice

During a press conference, the Italy boss emphasized the need to respect Chiesa’s decision. “I often talk to him. We have to respect the decisions and problems that each of us has. We know well what we tell each other, and I must respect what the player tells me,” Gattuso said, confirming the choice came entirely from Chiesa himself. 
 
Euro 2024 and Injury Concerns
 
Chiesa’s last outing for Italy came during Euro 2024, where the Azzurri lost 2-0 to Switzerland, marking Switzerland’s first victory over Italy in 31 years. Following the tournament, Chiesa moved to Liverpool but struggled with injuries during his first season, which may influence his reluctance to rejoin the national team.
 
Italy still has a chance to qualify for the 2026 World Cup in the United States, Mexico, and Canada, provided they win their remaining qualifiers and Norway falters.
 
Settling Into Liverpool
 
Chiesa has gradually regained form at Liverpool and expressed satisfaction with his progress. “Last year it was really difficult, but I don’t think I was at the level the coach wanted. This year it’s different. I feel much better physically and mentally. The coach has seen this and given me more opportunities,” he told Daily Mail Sport.
 
The forward acknowledged the high competition at Liverpool and welcomed it as a driver for improvement. “If I don’t want competition, I go to another team. But I want the competition! I want to play here and think it helps me become a better player,” he added.
 
Focused on Club Over Country
 
Chiesa will remain with Liverpool during the international break, preparing for their next Premier League clash against Nottingham Forest. While his future with Italy remains uncertain, a strong World Cup qualification campaign might tempt him to reconsider.

Topics : Football News Italy

First Published: Nov 11 2025 | 2:52 PM IST

First Published: Nov 11 2025 | 2:52 PM IST

