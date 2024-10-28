Business Standard
Home / Cricket / News / IPL 2025 Auction: Dhoni confirms availability for Chennai Super Kings

IPL 2025 Auction: Dhoni confirms availability for Chennai Super Kings

There has been speculation over Dhoni's future since he handed over the captaincy to Ruturaj Gaikwad last season and began batting lower in the order.

MS Dhoni

MS Dhoni. Photo: Sportzpics for IPL

Anish Kumar New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Oct 28 2024 | 8:59 AM IST

Listen to This Article

With all ten IPL teams set to release their retention lists on October 31, MS Dhoni has confirmed his availability for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025.
 
There has been speculation over Dhoni's future since he handed over the captaincy to Ruturaj Gaikwad last season and began batting lower in the order. However, CSK may now have the option to retain him as an uncapped player, following a revised rule allowing players who retired from international cricket for five years to be classified as uncapped. 
 
“I just want to enjoy whatever last few years of cricket I’m able to play,” ESPNcricinfo quoted Dhoni as saying at a promotional event in Goa on Sunday. “Like how during our childhood we used to go out and play at 4 pm, just enjoying the game. But with professional sport, it becomes difficult to enjoy the game just as a game. So what I want to do is to balance emotions and commitments and enjoy the game for the next few years.”
 
 
CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan, expressing excitement over Dhoni's availability, told Cricbuzz, "When he is ready, what else do we want? We are happy."
 
MS Dhoni
MS Dhoni. Photo: Sportzpics for IPL

More From This Section

Mitchell Santner

Panesar to Hartley: Top five overseas spinners who shook India at home

Gautam Gambhir, Gautam

Gambhir's concern as India face transition with limited bowling options

Pakistan Cricket Board, PCB

PCB contracts: Shaheen Afridi demoted; Fakhar and Iftikhar omitted

Mohammad Rizwan, Abdullah Shafique

Muhammad Rizwan replaces Babar Azam as Pakistan's white-ball skipper

WTC 2025 final scenarios

Australia to Sri Lanka: WTC 2025 final scenarios for five teams

Will MS Dhoni Bat Higher in IPL 2025?
 
Following left knee surgery in 2023, Dhoni batted lower in the order during the 2024 IPL season. He later clarified that this decision was to allow younger Indian players more game time ahead of the T20 World Cup.
 
“My thinking was simple: if others are doing their job well, why do I need to bat higher?” Dhoni explained. “If you’re talking about last season specifically, the T20 World Cup squad was about to be announced, so we needed to give those competing for a spot a chance. In our team, players like Ravindra Jadeja and Shivam Dube were there, so I gave them the opportunity to prove themselves. For me, it wasn’t about selection; I was happy batting down the order, and so was my team.” 
MS Dhoni's batting & fielding stats in Indian Premier League
Year Mat No Runs HS Avg BF SR 100 50 4s 6s CT ST
Career 264 95 5243 84* 39.13 3812 137.54 0 24 363 252 152 42
2024 14 8 161 37* 53.67 73 220.55 0 0 14 13 10 0
2023 16 8 104 32* 26 57 182.46 0 0 3 10 7 3
2022 14 6 232 50* 33.14 188 123.4 0 1 21 10 9 0
2021 16 4 114 18* 16.28 107 106.54 0 0 12 3 13 0
2020 14 4 200 47* 25 172 116.27 0 0 16 7 15 1
2019 15 7 416 84* 83.2 309 134.62 0 3 22 23 11 5
2018 16 9 455 79* 75.83 302 150.66 0 3 24 30 11 3
2017 16 4 290 61* 26.36 250 116 0 1 15 16 10 3
2016 14 5 284 64* 40.57 210 135.23 0 1 18 14 8 4
2015 17 5 372 53 31 305 121.96 0 1 27 17 8 3
2014 16 10 371 57* 74.2 250 148.4 0 1 22 20 3 1
2013 18 5 461 67* 41.9 283 162.89 0 4 32 25 15 2
2012 19 5 358 51* 29.83 278 128.77 0 1 26 9 12 2
2011 16 4 392 70* 43.55 247 158.7 0 2 25 23 5 5
2010 13 2 287 66* 31.88 210 136.66 0 2 26 8 5 6
2009 14 5 332 58* 41.5 261 127.2 0 2 22 9 4 4
2008 16 4 414 65 41.4 310 133.54 0 2 38 15 6 0
     

Also Read

Delhi Capitals

Pant to Axar: Delhi Capitals' probable retained players | IPL 2025 auction

Kolkata Knight Riders crowned champions

Russell to Narine: KKR's probable retained players | IPL 2025 auction

KL Rahul

IPL 2025: KL Rahul unlikely to be retained by Lucknow Super Giants

Royal Challengers Bengaluru

Siraj to Green: RCB's probable retained players ahead of IPL 2025 auction

The Hundred

KKR, MI and SRH among franchises in line to buy stake in Hundred teams

Topics : MS Dhoni Indian Premier League IPL auction Chennai Super Kings T20 cricket

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 28 2024 | 8:58 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayAfcons Infra IPO opens TodayGodavari Biorefineries IPO opens todayGold-Silver Price TodayIndia vs New Zealand 2nd Test Day 2 LIVELatest News LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon