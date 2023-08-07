Mumbai cricketer Sarfaraz Khan ties knot in Kashmir, social media abuzz

Mumbai and Delhi batter Sarfaraz Khan got married to a girl from Shopian district in Jammu and Kashmir. Several videos and images going viral on social media platforms show Sarfarz dressed up in a black Sherwani at his in-law's residence in South Kashmir.

The 25-year-old while addressing a local news portal said that it was his destiny to get married in Kashmir. The Mumbai batter also added that “If the Almighty has destined, he will play for India one day.”

Sarfaraz shared an Instagram post Sarfaraz shared a post on Instagram, where the cricketer and his wife could be seen together. He was looking elegant wearing a black sherwani and next to him was his wife, who was beautifully dressed up.

Sarfaraz wrote “Alhamdulillah married” in his post.

His colleagues congratulated him

A number of cricketers congratulated him in the replies to his Instagram post. This includes India stars Axar Patel, Umran Malik and Suryakumar Yadav. It was under Suryakumar's captaincy that Sarfaraz made his debut for Mumbai in the Ranji Trophy in December 2014.

In the comment section of his post, Suryakumar Yadav wrote, "Kya baat hai bahut bahut badhai."

Umran Malik and Axar Patel commented “congratulations” on his post.

Sarfaraz Khan stats Sarfaraz Khan, 25, has impressive first-class records. He has played 39 first-class matches with 3559 runs including 13 centuries with a remarkable highest score of 301*. The star batter who hails from Mumbai has an average of 74.14.

Sarfaraz has featured in 31 list-A games and he has scored 538 runs with 2 centuries.

In his 88 T20 innings, Sarfaraz scored 1124 runs at a 128.89 strike rate.