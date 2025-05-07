My duty is to young fans, not to commentary boxes: Gambhir slams Gavaskar

ALSO READ: IPL 2025 playoffs qualification scenarios of all seven teams in contention India head coach Gautam Gambhir fired a sharp salvo at cricket legend Sunil Gavaskar — without directly naming him — during the ABP News ‘India At 2047’ Summit on Tuesday. The comments came in response to Gavaskar’s recent column in Sportstar, where he questioned whether Gambhir would follow Rahul Dravid's footsteps in declining a higher share of the ICC Champions Trophy prize money.

Gavaskar questions Gambhir’s share in Champions Trophy bonus

Following India’s triumphant campaign at the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, hosted jointly by Pakistan and the UAE, the BCCI had announced a prize pool of Rs 58 crore for the team and support staff. Gavaskar, in his column, wondered if Gambhir would take a larger cut — like the Rs 2.5 crore bonus that was once offered to Dravid after the T20 World Cup win in 2024.

Dravid had famously declined the excess sum, requesting an equal share with his support staff. Gavaskar had asked, “Is Dravid not a good role model?” — implying that Gambhir, too, should take the moral high ground.

Gambhir fires back: “Indian cricket is not someone’s property”

Also Read

Reacting to the critique, Gambhir did not mince words. While refraining from taking names, he launched a stinging rebuttal aimed at long-time commentators critical of his coaching stint.

ALSO READ: Gautam Gambhir breaks silence on India-Pakistan cricket relations “There are some people who’ve been sitting in commentary boxes for 20-25 years. They think Indian cricket is their personal property. But Indian cricket belongs to 140 crore Indians,” Gambhir declared.

He took particular exception to being scrutinised not just for his coaching but also his medical history and financial choices. “They’ve questioned everything — from my records to my concussions and even my prize money.”

“I’m not an NRI to save taxes,” says Gambhir in fiery response

Gambhir also took aim at those who, he alleged, take earnings from India but live abroad as NRIs for tax benefits. “I don’t do security checks or immigration at 11:55. I am an Indian and will remain one until my last breath. I will not become an NRI to save tax,” he asserted.

“The prize money I got from the Champions Trophy — I don’t need to explain where I spent or invested it. But people living in glass houses shouldn’t be throwing stones at others.”

Gambhir: “My duty is to young fans, not to commentary boxes”

Addressing the larger conversation around his role as India’s head coach, Gambhir said he’s focused solely on his responsibilities to the team and the next generation of fans.

ALSO READ: Gambhir explains his relation with Rohit, Kohli, slams YouTube experts “I want to coach for the 10- or 12-year-old kid sitting in the sun for 6–7 hours to watch the match. If he goes home happy, that’s my job done,” he said.

He dismissed the noise from media and pundits: “What commentators say on TV, on YouTube, or what the media says — that’s not my job. I don’t need to prove anyone right or wrong.”