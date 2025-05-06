Tuesday, May 06, 2025 | 08:37 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Gautam Gambhir breaks silence on India-Pakistan cricket relations

Gautam Gambhir breaks silence on India-Pakistan cricket relations

Team India coach and former Indian cricketer Gautam Gambhir emphasized that national security concerns should take precedence over sporting engagements.

Gautam Gambhir

Gautam Gambhir

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
Last Updated : May 06 2025 | 8:35 PM IST

Gautam Gambhir, the current head coach of the Indian men's cricket team, has made a strong statement regarding the future of India-Pakistan cricket relations.  In light of the recent terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Kashmir, which resulted in the deaths of 26 individuals, predominantly Hindu tourists, Gambhir emphasized that national security concerns should take precedence over sporting engagements. He stated, "My personal answer is absolutely no," when asked about resuming cricket ties with Pakistan at the ABP India At 2047 Summit.
 
He further remarked that "Cricket matches, Bollywood movies, and artists are not more important than the people and jawans of the country," underscoring the need to prioritize the safety and well-being of Indian citizens and armed forces  
 
  Asia Cup 2025 to be cancelled due to India-Pakistan tension?  
Regarding the Asia Cup 2025, the tournament is scheduled to take place between the second and fourth week of September. Initially set to be hosted in India, the political tensions have led to a decision to move the tournament to a neutral venue, with Sri Lanka and the UAE being considered as potential hosts. The Asian Cricket Council (ACC) aims to avoid the complications experienced during the Champions Trophy, where India and Pakistan's participation was uncertain.   It is quite possible that the tournament could be cancelled by the ACC if the condition persists between the two nations.
.

The Pahalgam attack has significantly strained relations between India and Pakistan. India has accused Pakistan of harboring terrorist groups responsible for such attacks, a claim that Islamabad denies. In response, India has taken measures such as suspending a vital water-sharing treaty and closing airspace, while Pakistan has warned of potential military action and evacuated tourists from border areas 
 
The government of India has also declared that a nationwide civil defence mock drill will take place on Wednesday, May 7, in 244 districts across the country.
 
On the cricketing front, India is set to tour England for a five-match Test series from June 20 to August 4, 2025. The matches will be held from June 20 to August 4.

First Published: May 06 2025 | 8:35 PM IST

