Why Kuldeep Yadav could be a game-changer in India-England Tests?

ALSO READ: IPL 2025: Vaibhav Suryavanshi fails again after century heroics for RR As India prepares for a gruelling five-Test series in England, team selection is under intense scrutiny—particularly the composition of the bowling attack. Among the most talked-about names is Kuldeep Yadav, whose left-arm wrist spin is being strongly endorsed by several former selectors and coaches as a potential game-changer in the upcoming series.

While Ravindra Jadeja remains an automatic pick due to his superior all-round abilities—especially with the bat—experts believe that Kuldeep brings a rare and match-winning quality to the table, one that India would be unwise to ignore.

Strike-rate that demands attention

Kuldeep’s ability to pick wickets regularly in red-ball cricket has not gone unnoticed. Observers point out that, with a Test bowling strike rate of just over 37 balls per wicket, he stands out as one of India’s most attacking spin options. This frequency of breakthroughs, especially in the middle overs, could be pivotal in English conditions, where controlling the game’s tempo is crucial.

The X-factor India needs

Also Read

Former decision-makers believe that Kuldeep offers a skill set not readily found in other Indian spinners. As a wrist-spinner, he brings an element of mystery and unpredictability, which can be crucial in conditions that may not consistently support traditional finger spin. There’s a strong belief that, on tracks where the ball doesn’t turn sharply, Kuldeep can still extract wickets with his variations and drift.

In their view, India’s current spin options lack the consistent attacking threat that Kuldeep provides. They argue that while someone like Washington Sundar brings stability and lower-order batting, Kuldeep is more likely to turn a game with the ball—especially overseas.

Conditions could work in his favour

England’s pitches, particularly in August, could be more conducive to spin than usual. Venues such as The Oval, Birmingham and Old Trafford are known to assist spinners if the weather turns hot and dry. According to those familiar with past tours, these grounds have rewarded teams that field wrist-spinners capable of exploiting even minimal assistance from the surface.

With the volume of cricket played on these pitches, there’s also an expectation that they may be more worn out, which could bring spin into play earlier in the match. Kuldeep’s bowling style—less reliant on bounce and more on deception—is seen as a perfect fit for such conditions.

Beyond the numbers

There’s a consensus among experienced coaches that Kuldeep’s real value lies not just in his statistics, but in his ability to alter the course of a match. Wrist-spinners have a unique ability to remove the pitch from the equation, which is especially valuable in unpredictable overseas environments. That ability to take wickets when nothing else is working makes him a rare asset.

Moreover, former selectors aren’t convinced that batting all-rounders like Nitish Reddy or even Washington Sundar can provide the same impact with the ball in England. They argue that in a five-Test series, India needs bowlers who can win sessions—and Kuldeep, on form, is capable of doing just that.

A strategic asset in the squad

With Ravichandran Ashwin stepping away from overseas Test cricket and Jadeja often playing a more defensive role abroad, Kuldeep emerges as the only attacking spin option India currently has in red-ball cricket. Former selection panel members emphasise that leaving him out in favour of a fifth bowling option who offers only utility, not strike power, would be a missed opportunity.

As the national selectors prepare to announce squads for the senior and ‘A’ teams post-IPL play-offs, the momentum behind Kuldeep’s inclusion is building steadily. If India aims to take 20 wickets consistently in a five-match series—especially in evolving English conditions—the presence of a proven wicket-taker like Kuldeep Yadav may prove essential.