IND vs ENG: Bumrah not to lead India in absence of captain Rohit - report

India's pace lynchpin, Jasprit Bumrah, will not lead in the five-match Test series against England if captain Rohit Sharma gets injured during the tour, which starts on June 20 in Leeds.

India are set to tour England for a five-match Test series after the conclusion of the Indian Premier League 2025.

According to an Indian Express report, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) won't assign a leadership role to Bumrah during the India vs England Test series as he is not expected to play all five matches due to workload management.

While speaking in the iCC review, former India head coach Ravi Shastri highlighted the importance of managing his workload wisely during the series. “I would handle him very carefully,” Shastri said on the ICC Review. “I’d let him (Bumrah) play two Tests at a stretch and then reassess based on how he feels.”

Shastri added that while the team might be inclined to play Bumrah in all five Tests if he begins well, the decision should depend on his physical response. "Ideally, he should play four. If he says he’s starting to feel a bit of a niggle, give him a break. Let him decide when he needs one," he said.

Meanwhile, the report also stated that the senior team's selection committee wants to nominate a young player as Rohit's deputy.

In that case, Shubman Gill is expected to take on the vice-captaincy role despite being junior to Rishabh Pant in the team.

Pant's form has been a cause for concern for Team India ahead of the England tour as he failed to perform in the IPL while representing Lucknow Super Giants (LSG).

Rohit Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah. Photo: Sportzpics for BCCI Bumrah's Test captaincy record

Bumrah has led India in two Test matches so far. His maiden Test as captain was against England in Manchester, in which he ended on the losing side. In his second Test as captain, Bumrah produced a spirited bowling performance along with Mohammed Siraj and Harshit Rana to secure a victory against Australia on the world's fastest pitch in Perth.

Bumrah’s injury issues

The board remains cautious about Jasprit Bumrah's history with injuries. A back issue during the New Year Test in Sydney sidelined him for three months, causing him to miss the Champions Trophy and the opening phase of the IPL.