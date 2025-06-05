Never a believer of road shows: Gambhir on RCB victory parade mishap

India head coach Gautam Gambhir, reflecting on past experiences with major title celebrations, including the 2007 T20 World Cup and IPL victories in Kolkata, emphasized the importance of prioritizing public safety during such events. In light of the recent tragedy in Bengaluru, where 11 people lost their lives during Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s victory parade, Gambhir called for greater responsibility in organizing celebrations.

“I was never in favour of such roadshows, not even in 2007,” he stated. “These events should ideally be held in controlled environments like stadiums or behind closed doors to ensure public safety.”

He stressed that events should not go ahead if the infrastructure or planning isn’t ready, urging everyone involved to act as “responsible citizens.”

However, Gambhir refrained from placing blame or commenting on whether fan culture has evolved, choosing instead to focus on the broader need for caution and better crowd management in the future.