New Zealand vs Pakistan 3rd T20 playing 11, live match time and streaming

New Zealand and Pakistan will resume their five-match T20I series with the third game at Eden Park in Auckland on Friday, March 21. The Kiwis holds a commanding 2-0 lead after dominating the first two matches in impressive fashion.

The second T20I was shortened to 15 overs per side due to rain which saw Pakistan make a better start. However, they failed to post a challenging total. New Zealand's openers, Tim Seifert and Finn Allen, launched an aggressive chase, hitting numerous sixes and significantly reducing the required run rate. The home side comfortably completed the chase with five wickets in hand and 11 balls left.

As the series moves to Auckland, Pakistan faces several questions. Their batting has been inconsistent at times, and their bowling has lacked effectiveness. Opener Hasan Nawaz, making his debut series for Pakistan, has yet to make a significant score and could be replaced by Omair Yousuf or moved to a different position in the batting order. Shaheen Afridi, who has struggled with the ball, was hammered for 26 runs in an over by Seifert in the second game. Pakistan will be hoping for a stronger performance from him in the upcoming match.

ALSO READ: Ex-Bangladesh skipper Shakib Al Hasan's action cleared after reassessment For New Zealand, their bowlers have been exceptional, making the most of home conditions to trouble Pakistan’s batters throughout the series. While their batting has generally been solid, they will be looking for more contributions from the middle order should the openers fail in any of the upcoming games.

New Zealand vs Pakistan 3rd T20 playing 11 today

Also Read

New Zealand playing 11 (probable): Tim Seifert, Finn Allen, Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Mitchell Hay(w), Michael Bracewell(c), Zakary Foulkes, Jacob Duffy, Ish Sodhi, Ben Sears.

Pakistan playing 11 (probable): Mohammad Haris(w), Hasan Nawaz, Salman Agha(c), Irfan Khan, Shadab Khan, Abdul Samad, Khushdil Shah, Jahandad Khan, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Ali.

New Zealand vs Pakistan head-to-head in T20Is

Total matches played: 46

New Zealand won: 21

Pakistan won: 23

No result: 2

Squads of both teams

New Zealand squad: Tim Seifert, Finn Allen, Tim Robinson, Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Hay (w), Michael Bracewell (c), Zakary Foulkes, Kyle Jamieson, Ish Sodhi, Jacob Duffy, James Neesham, Ben Sears, William O’Rourke.

Pakistan squad: Salman Ali Agha (c), Shadab Khan, Abdul Samad, Abrar Ahmed, Haris Rauf, Hasan Nawaz, Jahandad Khan, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Abbas Afridi, Mohammad Ali, Mohammad Haris, Muhammad Irfan Khan, Omair Bin Yousaf, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Sufyan Moqim, Usman Khan.

New Zealand vs Pakistan 3rd T20 live toss, telecast and streaming details

When does the NZ vs PAK 3rd T20I match take place?

New Zealand will take on Pakistan in the 3rd T20I on March 21.

What is the venue of the NZ vs PAK 3rd T20I match?

New Zealand's Eden Park, Auckland will host the 3rd T20I between New Zealand and Pakistan.

When will the live toss for rhe NZ vs PAK 3rd T20I take place?

The live toss for the New Zealand vs Pakistan 3rd T20I will take place at 11:15 AM IST.

Which TV channels will live telecast the NZ vs PAK 3rd T20I match?

The New Zealand vs Pakistan 3rd T20I match live telecast will be available on Sony Sports Network.

How do you watch the live streaming of today’s NZ vs PAK 3rd T20I match in Auckland?

SonyLIV app and FanCode will provide the live streaming of the NZ vs PAK 3rd T20I match.