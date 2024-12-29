WTC points table: South Africa through to final; India, Australia chances

The ICC World Test Championship 2023-25 cycle has finally found its first finalist, as table-toppers South Africa beat Pakistan in the first of the two-match Test series at SuperSport Park in Centurion to take their points percentage to 66.66 per cent. Even if they lose the second Test against Pakistan in Cape Town, their points percentage will only drop to 61.11 per cent, which at least two of the three teams remaining in the WTC 2023-25 qualification race—Australia, India, and Sri Lanka—will fail to surpass, regardless of their remaining results. This will be only the second ICC tournament final for South Africa. Their first was the 2024 ICC T20 World Cup final, which they lost by seven runs to India. The Proteas will now wait for the other finalist, who will challenge them for the WTC mace at Lord’s in June 2025.

The Pakistan cricket team has added an extra layer to the ICC World Test Championship 2023-25 qualification race as they beat South Africa in the first Test of the two-match series at SuperSport Park in Centurion by XX runs. This result saw the Proteas drop to second spot in the WTC points table with 57.75 percentage points, behind Australia, who are back on top with 58.89 percentage points.

ICC World Test Championship 2023-25 points table India, with 55.88 percentage points, are still in third spot but have now received a huge boost in their bid to qualify for a third straight WTC final.

Pos Team Matches Won Lost Drawn NR Points PCT (%) 1 South Africa (Q) 11 7 3 1 0 88 66.67 2 Australia 15 9 4 2 0 106 58.89 3 India 17 9 6 2 0 114 55.88 4 New Zealand 14 7 7 0 0 81 48.21 5 Sri Lanka 11 5 6 0 0 60 45.45 6 England 22 11 10 1 0 114 43.18 7 Bangladesh 12 4 8 0 0 45 31.25 8 Pakistan 11 4 7 0 0 40 30.30 9 West Indies 11 2 7 2 0 32 24.24 Qualification scenarios for remaining teams

India’s qualification scenario

After South Africa secured one of the two spots in the ICC World Test Championship 2023-25 final, the qualification scenario for India has changed slightly.

They will still qualify directly if they win the last two remaining Tests against Australia in Perth and Sydney. However, if they win only one while drawing the other, they will need Sri Lanka to draw at least one of their two Tests against Australia to qualify.

If both the remaining India vs Australia matches end in a draw, India will need Sri Lanka to beat Australia 1-0 in the two-match series. Finally, a series loss against Australia will see India crash out of the WTC final qualification race.

Australia’s qualification scenario

If Australia beat India in the ongoing five-match series by 2-1 or 3-1, they will become the second team in the WTC 2023-25 final.

If they draw the series 2-2 or 1-1, they will need to win at least one match against Sri Lanka to qualify.

Sri Lanka’s qualification scenario

For Sri Lanka to qualify, they will need the India vs Australia series to end in a 1-1 draw and then beat Australia 2-0 in their home series.