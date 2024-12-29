PAK vs SA: Pakistan goes down in a thriller as Proteas seal WTC final spot

Pakistan and South Africa were involved in a nail-biting thriller at SuperSport Park in Centurion in the first Test of the two-match series, where the Proteas held their nerves to chase down the 148-run target set by Pakistan. The hosts were left reeling by Pakistan’s pace attack as they were reduced to 99 for 8 at one point in the chase. However, Kagiso Rabada (31 not out) and Marco Jansen (16 not out) added an unbeaten 51 runs for the ninth wicket to take South Africa over the line, going 1-0 up in the series. The Proteas also became the first team to qualify for the WTC 2023–25 cycle final with the Sunday win over Pakistan.

Match summary

Pakistan were dismissed for 211 in their first innings, with several notable contributions from their top order. Openers Masood and Saim Ayub fought hard, scoring 17 and 14 respectively, but it was the middle order that faltered. Masood’s 17 was the highest score, while Babar Azam (41) and Kamran Ghulam (54) tried to steady the ship. However, wickets fell consistently, and Pakistan’s innings ended within 58 overs. Corbin Bosch and Dane Paterson were the main architects of South Africa's success, each picking up three wickets, while Paterson’s figures of 3/39 were key to Pakistan's collapse.

In response, South Africa posted 301, thanks to a solid batting performance. Opening batsman Aiden Markram was the top scorer with 89, while Temba Bavuma contributed 31, anchoring the innings. Mohammad Abbas and Khurram Shahzad were the pick of the bowlers for Pakistan, taking three wickets each. Naseem Shah also joined the attack, picking up two key wickets. Despite their efforts, South Africa's lower order managed to hold firm, with Corbin Bosch (81 not out) ensuring the team a healthy first-innings lead.