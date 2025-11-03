Jonathan Trott to step down as Afghanistan head coach after 2026 T20 WC

The Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) announced on Monday that Jonathan Trott’s tenure as head coach will come to an end following the ICC T20 World Cup 2026. The move, according to the board, is part of its long-term strategic roadmap aimed at guiding Afghanistan cricket into its next phase of development and competitiveness on the global stage.

A Period of Historic Achievements

Under Trott’s leadership, Afghanistan cricket experienced some of its most memorable milestones. The team produced landmark victories against several high-profile sides and established itself as a consistent force at major ICC tournaments.

In the 2023 ODI World Cup, Afghanistan finished sixth on the points table, narrowly missing a semifinal berth but securing historic wins over England, Pakistan, and Sri Lanka. The following year, at the 2024 T20 World Cup, the team made history by reaching the semifinal stage for the first time, registering remarkable victories over New Zealand, Australia, and Bangladesh, before bowing out against South Africa.

Trott Reflects on His Tenure Looking back on his journey with Afghanistan, Jonathan Trott expressed deep pride and gratitude for his time with the national side. “It has been a privilege to work with the Afghanistan National Team and to witness their passion, resilience, and hunger to achieve greatness,” said Trott. ALSO READ: Know your champion Indian women's cricket team that conquered the world “I am proud of what we have accomplished together, and I will always remain a supporter of Afghan cricket. I wish the team and the Afghan people continued success in the years ahead.” Trott’s tenure was defined not only by results but also by the discipline and professionalism he instilled in the dressing room, helping players believe they could compete with, and beat, the world’s best.

A Strategic Transition for the Future ACB CEO Naseeb Khan emphasized that the decision was made with a forward-looking approach, aligning with the board’s broader plans for Afghanistan cricket beyond 2026. “Jonathan has played an important role in our journey, helping our players grow in confidence and compete against the world’s strongest sides,” said Khan. “As we look ahead to 2026 and beyond, this transition is part of our broader plan to take Afghanistan cricket to its next level.” The ACB is reportedly set to begin identifying potential successors who can continue building on the foundation laid during Trott’s tenure.