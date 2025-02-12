PAK vs SA live score, ODI Tri-series 2025: Toss at 2 PM IST for the virtual semifinal
PAK vs SA live score updates: The FanCode app and website will livestream the ODI Tri-series match between Pakistan and South Africa
Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
Pakistan and South Africa will face off in a virtual semifinal on February 12 in Karachi, with a spot in the ODI Tri-series final against New Zealand at stake. Both teams lost to New Zealand in their previous matches, securing the Kiwis' place in the final. As hosts of the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy, Pakistan will be eager to avoid an early exit, while South Africa will aim for a confidence-boosting win ahead of the Champions Trophy next week.
Pakistan are favourites against South Africa in their crucial ODI Tri-series clash, given home advantage and the Proteas missing several key players. However, the Men in Green face pressure after their loss to New Zealand, with concerns over team selection ahead of the Champions Trophy.
South Africa, missing seven main squad members due to SA20 commitments, entered as underdogs but will gain a boost with Heinrich Klaasen and Keshav Maharaj available for the third ODI. A defeat for Pakistan against a weakened Proteas squad could spark further criticism as they prepare to host the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy.
Pakistan vs South Africa ODI Tri-series: Playing 11
Pakistan playing 11 (probable): Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan (c & wk), Khushdil Shah, Kamran Ghulam, Salman Agha, Tayyab Tahir, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Abrar Ahmed
South Africa playing 11 (probable): Temba Bavuma (c), Matthew Breetzke, Jason Smith, Kyle Verreynne (wk), Wiaan Mulder, Mihlali Mpongwana, Senuran Muthusamy, Eathan Bosch, Junior Dala, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi
Pakistan vs South Africa head-to-head in ODIs
South Africa lead Pakistan by a long margin in their ODI head-to-head record.
- Total matches played: 86
- Pakistan won: 33
- South Africa won: 52
- No result: 1
- Tied: 0
Pakistan vs South Africa ODI Tri-series live toss
Coin flip between Pakistan’s Mohammad Rizwan and South Africa’s Temba Bavuma is at 2 PM IST today.
ODI Tri-series: Pakistan vs South Africa live telecast in India
Sony Sports Network will telecast the PAK vs SA ODI Tri-series match in India on Sony Ten 1.
ODI Tri-series: PAK vs SA live streaming in India
The live streaming of the Pakistan vs South Africa ODI Tri-series match will be available on the FanCode application and website.
Stay tuned for Pakistan vs South Africa ODI Tri-series live score and match updates here.
1:40 PM
PAK vs SA, ODI Tri-Series, LIVE UPDATES: Points table
|Teams
|Matches
|Won
|Lost
|Tied
|NR
|Points
|NRR
|New Zealand
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|0.906
|South Africa
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|-0.249
|Pakistan
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|-1.56
1:27 PM
PAK vs SA, ODI Tri-Series, LIVE UPDATES: Welcome to the live blog
Welcome to the live blog of the third and final group stage match of the ODI Tri-series in Pakistan, where the hosts will take on Proteas in a virtual semifinal to book their place in the final against New Zealand.
