Brook's Triple hundred and Root's Double: Records shattered in ENG-PAK Test
England's bazball way of playing cricket has shattered many record in Multan during the first Test. From Harry Brook's triple hundred to Joe Root's double ton, check key stats scripted in Multan
Joe Root and Harry Brook stitched 454-run stand in Multan. Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
England's Harry Brook made history by becoming the first English player to score a triple century in Test cricket since the turn of the 21st century. His remarkable innings took place during the first Test against Pakistan in Multan, where he, alongside compatriot Joe Root, dominated the Pakistan bowlers on a flat Multan pitch. Brook's triple hundred is also the second-fastest 300 in Test cricket history, achieved in just 310 balls. The record for the fastest triple century belongs to Virender Sehwag, who scored 300 runs against South Africa in 2008, reaching the milestone in only 278 balls.
Fastest Test triple centuries, by balls faced: 278 - Virender Sehwag vs SA, 2008 310- Harry Brook vs Pak, 2024 355 - Wally Hammond vs NZ, 1933 362 - Matthew Hayden vs ZIM, 2003 364 - Virender Sehwag vs PAK, 2004
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Mat
Inns
NO
Runs
HS
Ave
100
50
0
300s
DG Bradman (AUS) 1928-1948 52 80 10 6996 334 99.94 29 13 7 2
V Sehwag (ICC/IND) 2001-2013 104 180 6 8586 319 49.34 23 32 16 2
CH Gayle (WI) 2000-2014 103 182 11 7214 333 42.18 15 37 15 2
BC Lara (ICC/WI) 1990-2006 131 232 6 11953 400* 52.88 34 48 17 2
KK Nair (IND) 2016-2017 6 7 1 374 303* 62.33 1 - 1 1
A Sandham (ENG) 1921-1930 14 23 - 879 325 38.21 2 3 3 1
HC Brook (ENG) 2022-2024 19* 31 2 1873 315* 64.58 6 9 1 1
RM Cowper (AUS) 1964-1968 27 46 2 2061 307 46.84 5 10 3 1
LG Rowe (WI) 1972-1980 30 49 2 2047 302 43.55 7 7 2 1
Hanif Mohammad (PAK) 1952-1969 55 97 8 3915 337 43.98 12 15 5 1
RB Simpson (AUS) 1957-1978 62 111 7 4869 311 46.81 10 27 8 1
JH Edrich (ENG) 1963-1976 77 127 9 5138 310* 43.54 12 24 6 1
L Hutton (ENG) 1937-1955 79 138 15 6971 364 56.67 19 33 5 1
WR Hammond (ENG) 1927-1947 85 140 16 7249 336* 58.45 22 24 4 1
GS Sobers (WI) 1954-1974 93 160 21 8032 365* 57.78 26 30 12 1
BB McCullum (NZ) 2004-2016 101 176 9 6453 302 38.64 12 31 14 1
Azhar Ali (PAK) 2010-2022 97 180 11 7142 302* 42.26 19 35 19 1
ML Hayden (AUS) 1994-2009 103 184 14 8625 380 50.73 30 29 14 1
MA Taylor (AUS) 1989-1999 104 186 13 7525 334* 43.49 19 40 5 1
ST Jayasuriya (SL) 1991-2007 110 188 14 6973 340 40.07 14 31 15 1
MJ Clarke (AUS) 2004-2015 115 198 22 8643 329* 49.1 28 27 9 1
Inzamam-ul-Haq (ICC/PAK) 1992-2007 120 200 22 8830 329 49.6 25 46 15 1
DA Warner (AUS) 2011-2024 112 205 8 8786 335* 44.59 26 37 13 1
Younis Khan (PAK) 2000-2017 118 213 19 10099 313 52.05 34 33 19 1
HM Amla (SA) 2004-2019 124 215 16 9282 311* 46.64 28 41 13 1
GA Gooch (ENG) 1975-1995 118 215 6 8900 333 42.58 20 46 13 1
KC Sangakkara (SL) 2000-2015 134 233 17 12400 319 57.4 38 52 11 1
DPMD Jayawardene (SL) 1997-2014 149 252 15 11814 374 49.84 34 50 15 1
Brook and Root took full advantage of the Multan pitch which had nothing for the bowlers throughout the day's play and also stitched up a 454-run partnership in England's innings. This is now the highest run-stand ever in test cricket away from home.
Highest 4th wicket partnerships in the history of Test cricket: 454 Harry Brook/Joe Root v Pakistan in Multan on October 10, 2024 449 Shaun Marsh/Adam Voges v West Indies in Hobart 2015 437 Mahela Jayawardene/Thilan Samaraweera v Pakistan in Karachi 2009
Most double hundreds in a career
Span
Mat
Inns
NO
Runs
HS
Ave
100
50
0
200s
DG Bradman (AUS) 1928-1948 52 80 10 6996 334 99.94 29 13 7 12
KC Sangakkara (SL) 2000-2015 134 233 17 12400 319 57.4 38 52 11 11
BC Lara (ICC/WI) 1990-2006 131 232 6 11953 400* 52.88 34 48 17 9
WR Hammond (ENG) 1927-1947 85 140 16 7249 336* 58.45 22 24 4 7
V Kohli (IND) 2011-2024 115 195 12 8947 254* 48.89 29 30 14 7
DPMD Jayawardene (SL) 1997-2014 149 252 15 11814 374 49.84 34 50 15 7
MS Atapattu (SL) 1990-2007 90 156 15 5502 249 39.02 16 17 22 6
V Sehwag (ICC/IND) 2001-2013 104 180 6 8586 319 49.34 23 32 16 6
KS Williamson (NZ) 2010-2024 102 180 17 8881 251 54.48 32 35 11 6
Javed Miandad (PAK) 1976-1993 124 189 21 8832 280* 52.57 23 43 6 6
Younis Khan (PAK) 2000-2017 118 213 19 10099 313 52.05 34 33 19 6
JE Root (ENG) 2012-2024 147* 268 22 12664 262 51.47 35 64 12 6
RT Ponting (AUS) 1995-2012 168 287 29 13378 257 51.85 41 62 17 6
SR Tendulkar (IND) 1989-2013 200 329 33 15921 248* 53.78 51 68 14 6