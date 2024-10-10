Brook's Triple hundred and Root's Double: Records shattered in ENG-PAK Test

Fastest Test triple centuries, by balls faced:

England's Harry Brook made history by becoming the first English player to score a triple century in Test cricket since the turn of the 21st century. His remarkable innings took place during the first Test against Pakistan in Multan, where he, alongside compatriot Joe Root, dominated the Pakistan bowlers on a flat Multan pitch. Brook's triple hundred is also the second-fastest 300 in Test cricket history, achieved in just 310 balls. The record for the fastest triple century belongs to Virender Sehwag, who scored 300 runs against South Africa in 2008, reaching the milestone in only 278 balls.