PAK vs SA: Shaheen Afridi gets in heated exchange with SA batter Breetzke

In an intense virtual semi-final clash between Pakistan and South Africa in the ongoing ODI tri-series, the tension soared to new heights when Pakistan’s fiery pacer, Shaheen Afridi, collided with South African batter Matthew Breetzke. During a fiery over, Afridi was seen aggressively shouting at Breetzke, prompting an immediate fiery response from the South African. What followed was nothing short of dramatic , Afridi deliberately blocked Breetzke's path, crashing into him, igniting an explosive face-off between the two players.

The confrontation escalated as the two stood toe-to-toe, exchanging heated words, while players and umpires rushed to separate them. But the drama didn’t end there. When South Africa’s captain, Temba Bavuma, was run out, Pakistan’s players took their celebrations too far, taunting Bavuma right in front of him. The umpires were forced to intervene, warning Pakistan’s side against such unsporting conduct. Tensions were running high, and the drama continued to unfold with every passing moment.