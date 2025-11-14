Pakistan A vs Oman Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025 playing 11, live streaming

Pakistan A (PAK-A) will take on Oman (OMN) in the opening match of the Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025, today, at the West End Park International Cricket Stadium in Doha. Oman skipper Hammad Mirza won the toss and elected to bowl first. The inaugural Rising Stars tournament features eight teams competing for the championship.

Pakistan A, also known as the Shaheens, will be led by Irfan Khan. Key players in their squad include Yasir Khan, Saad Masood, Ghazi Ghori, and Ahmed Daniyal. The team will aim to kick off their campaign strongly and set a winning momentum for the tournament.

Oman, captained by Hammad Mirza, will field a competitive line-up featuring Zikria Islam, Wasim Ali, Sufiyan Yousaf, and Aryan Bisht. The side will be eager to make an impact on the big stage and start their Rising Stars campaign on a high note. Pakistan A vs Oman: Playing 11 Oman (Playing XI): Hammad Mirza(w/c), Sufyan Yousaf, Karan Sonavale, Wasim Ali, Aryan Bisht, Narayan Saishiv, Zikria Islam, Muzahir Raza, Shafiq Jan, Samay Shrivastava, Jay Odedra Pakistan A (Playing XI): Yasir Khan, Mohammad Naeem, Mohammad Faiq, Maaz Sadaqat, Ghazi Ghori(w), Irfan Khan(c), Saad Masood, Mubasir Khan, Ubaid Shah, Salman Mirza, Ahmed Daniyal

Pakistan A vs Oman Asia Cup Rising stars: Full squad Pakistan A Squad: Yasir Khan, Maaz Sadaqat, Muhammad Shahzad, Irfan Khan(c), Saad Masood, Ghazi Ghori(w), Shahid Aziz, Ahmed Daniyal, Mubasir Khan, Arafat Minhas, Sufiyan Muqeem, Ubaid Shah, Mohammad Naeem, Mohammad Salman, Mohammad Faiq Oman Squad: Pruthvikumar Macchi, Wasim Ali, Sufyan Yousaf, Aryan Bisht, Hammad Mirza(w/c), Jay Odedra, Samay Shrivastava, Muzahir Raza, Hassnain Shah, Zikria Islam, Shafiq Jan, Shuaib Al Balushi, Ubaid Ullaha ALSO READ: IND vs SA: Why is Kagiso Rabada not playing in the Kolkata Test match? Pruthvikumar Macchi, Wasim Ali, Sufyan Yousaf, Aryan Bisht, Hammad Mirza(w/c), Jay Odedra, Samay Shrivastava, Muzahir Raza, Hassnain Shah, Zikria Islam, Shafiq Jan, Shuaib Al Balushi, Ubaid Ullaha Pakistan A vs Oman Asia Cup Rising stars: Live streaming and telecast details

When will the Asia Cup Rising Stars match between Pakistan A and Oman begin? The first Pakistan A vs Oman Asia Cup Rising Stars match will kick off on Friday, November 14. What will be the venue for the Asia Cup Rising Stars match between Pakistan A and Oman? The Pakistan A vs Oman Asia Cup Rising Stars match will be played at the West End Park International Cricket Stadium, Doha. What time will the toss for the Asia Cup Rising Stars match between Pakistan A and Oman take place? The toss for the Pakistan A vs Oman Asia Cup Rising Stars match will take place at 11:30 AM IST.