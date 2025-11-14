IND vs SA 1st Test live streaming: Where to watch Day 1 in Kolkata today?

South Africa won the toss and elected to bat first on the day Both skippers after the toss: Temba Bavuma: We will have a bat. The boys just came back from Pakistan. I was with the A team. From a preparation point of view, we've done as best as we can. It's not every day you get to play against 50,000-60,000 people in the stands. So, I'm looking forward to the challenge. Being back in India, it's always an eye-opener. Looking forward to everything. It's been sitting well at the moment (on being the World Test Champions). Hopefully, nothing really changes. For the performance point of view, work around with a lot more pride. But to keep doing what we've been doing. (On the pitch) It's on the dry side. Not much grass. It's a typical Indian wicket. First innings runs is the key. Rabada misses out, Corbin Bosch comes in his place. Shubman Gill: Looks like a good surface. There's a bit in it for the fast bowlers. Dressing room is good. This bunch is very hungry. This Test series is very important. There'll be some turn as the game goes on. Rishabh comes in for Reddy and Axar is also back.
|IND vs SA 1st Test broadcasting details
|Country
|Broadcaster / Streaming Platform
|South Africa
|SuperSport / DStv app and website
|United Kingdom
|Sky Sports
|Australia
|Fox Cricket / Kayo Sports app and website
|USA
|Willow TV
|New Zealand
|Sky Sports NZ
|India
|Star Sports/ Jio Hotstar
