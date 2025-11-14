India vs South Africa Head-to-Head stats in Test cricket over the years

Riding high on a dominant 2-0 home sweep of the West Indies, India has now climbed past South Africa to become the third-most successful team in Test cricket on home soil, with 122 wins in India, trailing only Australia and England. Check IND vs SA 1st Test Day 1 LIVE SCORE UPDATES and full scorecard here India and South Africa gear up for the first of a two-match Test series, starting today at Eden Gardens, Kolkata. South Africa skipper Temba Bavuma won the toss and elected to bat first on the day.Riding high on a dominant 2-0 home sweep of the West Indies, India has now climbed past South Africa to become the third-most successful team in Test cricket on home soil, with 122 wins in India, trailing only Australia and England.

Under the new leadership of Shubman Gill, the hosts aim to continue their impressive home record, especially after bouncing back strongly from a 2-2 draw in England and the rare 3-0 loss to New Zealand last year. South Africa, led by Temba Bavuma and strengthened by a potent spin trio of Keshav Maharaj, Senuran Muthusamy, and Simon Harmer, will test India’s credentials, making the first Test in Kolkata a clash of contrasting styles and strategies in the longest format of the game.

India vs South Africa: Head-to-head in Tests Total matches: 44 India won: 16 South Africa won: 18 Tied: 10 No result: 0 Test series results between India and South Africa India in South Africa Test Series, 1992/93 South Africa won their inaugural home series against India 1-0 in four matches. The hosts displayed strong bowling and home advantage, securing a narrow series win despite a resilient Indian batting effort. It marked the beginning of a competitive Test rivalry between the two nations. South Africa in India Test Series, 1996/97

India emerged victorious 2-1 in a three-match series at home. Strong batting performances and disciplined bowling helped the hosts edge past South Africa, highlighting India’s growing dominance on home pitches and setting the tone for future contests in the subcontinent. India in South Africa Test Series, 1996/97 South Africa bounced back convincingly in the same season, winning 2-0 in a three-match home series. India struggled against pace and spin in unfamiliar conditions, with South Africa showcasing their dominance at home and establishing a reputation as a formidable side on home soil. South Africa in India Test Series, 1999/00

South Africa won 2-0 in a two-match series on Indian soil. Despite India’s strong home record, South Africa’s seamers and spinners exploited the conditions effectively, handing India a rare home series defeat and highlighting the visitors’ adaptability in challenging subcontinental conditions. India in South Africa Test Series, 2001/02 South Africa narrowly defeated India 1-0 in a two-Test series. The hosts’ superior bowling, led by their pace attack, helped them clinch a tight victory, with India struggling to cope with the bounce and pace on South African wickets. South Africa in India Test Series, 2004/05 India won 1-0 in a two-match home series, relying on consistent batting and key bowling performances. South Africa fought hard, but India’s ability to convert crucial moments into match-winning contributions helped secure the series win.

India in South Africa Test Series, 2006/07 South Africa edged India 2-1 in a three-Test home series. India showed flashes of brilliance, but South Africa’s dominance in home conditions, particularly with their pace attack, proved decisive in clinching the series. South Africa in India Test Series, 2007/08 The three-match series ended in a 1-1 draw. Both sides shared victories, with India taking advantage of home conditions, while South Africa demonstrated resilience to claim a win, highlighting the competitive nature of the series. South Africa in India Test Series, 2009/10 The two-Test series concluded 1-1. India and South Africa each won a match, showcasing strong batting and bowling performances from both sides. The evenly matched series reflected the growing parity between the teams in Test cricket.

India in South Africa Test Series, 2010/11 The three-match series ended 1-1, with one draw. India struggled with pace and bounce in South African conditions, but both teams showed competitive cricket, balancing victories and ensuring a closely contested series. India in South Africa Test Series, 2013/14 South Africa won 1-0 in a two-match series. India fought hard but failed to capitalize on crucial opportunities, with South Africa’s bowlers dominating at key moments to secure a narrow series win. Freedom Trophy (South Africa in India), 2015/16 India dominated the four-match series 3-0. Exceptional batting performances and consistent bowling helped the hosts assert control at home, leaving South Africa struggling to cope with Indian conditions throughout the series.

Freedom Trophy (India in South Africa), 2017/18 South Africa won 2-1 in a three-Test series at home. India showed resilience but could not consistently overcome the challenges of South African pitches, while the hosts leveraged home advantage to edge the visitors and secure the series. Freedom Trophy (South Africa in India), 2019/20 India achieved a 3-0 whitewash at home in a three-Test series. Dominant batting and disciplined bowling ensured a comprehensive victory, reaffirming India’s supremacy on home soil and leaving South Africa unable to make an impact. Freedom Trophy (India in South Africa), 2021/22 South Africa clinched a 2-1 win in a three-Test home series. Despite India’s resistance, the hosts exploited home conditions effectively, with their bowlers delivering key breakthroughs and batsmen producing match-winning performances to claim the series.