Pakistan register first T20I series win against Australia since 2018

Pakistan has clinched the T20I series against Australia for the first time since 2018, marking a significant achievement in their cricketing history. The series win came after a dominant performance in the 2nd T20I, where Pakistan triumphed by a convincing 90 runs. The victory not only secured the series but also showcased the resilience and skill of Pakistan's players as they dismantled Australia in all departments of the game.

Pakistan's Early Breakthroughs and First Win in 7 Years

The series had started with a bang as Pakistan pulled off a remarkable win in the first T20I, breaking a seven-year drought against Australia in T20I cricket. The last time Pakistan defeated Australia in a T20I was in 2018, and this win was a huge confidence boost for the team. Pakistan's bowlers dominated, with Shadab Khan and Abrar Ahmed taking key wickets to restrict Australia to a low total. With a dominant win in the first match, Pakistan had already gained the upper hand, setting up the 2nd T20I as a potential series decider.

Pakistan's Comprehensive Win in 2nd T20I Pakistan posted an imposing total of 198/7 in their allotted 20 overs, with Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan leading the charge with crucial contributions. Australia, in reply, struggled from the outset, with Shadab Khan picking up crucial wickets, including the dismissals of Matthew Short and Sean Abbott, as Australia’s middle order crumbled under pressure. The star of the show, however, was Abrar Ahmed, who produced a brilliant performance with the ball, picking up a 3-wicket haul and ensuring Pakistan’s dominance. Australia’s response was never threatening as they were bowled out for just 108 in 16.5 overs, falling 90 runs short of their target.